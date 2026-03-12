Dubai, UAE: WSO2 today announced its portfolio focused on supporting the agentic enterprise. With this, they address the need from organizations for manageable, secure, observable, and sovereign deployment of AI capabilities. With the appointment of Thibaut Rouffineau as Chief Marketing Officer, they intend to accelerate their go-to-market efforts across its core industries: banking and financial services, telecommunications, government, and healthcare.

As organizations prioritize modernization rather than system replacement, the focus has shifted to connecting legacy infrastructure with cloud platforms while introducing AI capabilities incrementally and in a controlled manner. WSO2’s platforms for agent, API management, integration, identity and access management, and platform engineering are designed to support this transition by enabling enterprises to connect systems, manage digital interactions, and lay the foundation for agent-based architectures while maintaining control over how data, services, and AI capabilities are deployed and governed.

This approach is increasingly important as organizations address concerns around data sovereignty, platform independence, and long-term control of digital infrastructure. WSO2 emphasizes open technologies and flexible deployment models that allow enterprises to run their platforms in environments aligned with regulatory, operational, or regional requirements.

The appointment of Rouffineau comes as WSO2 expands its global go-to-market strategy around this platform vision, helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to production-ready, agent-driven digital services.

Rouffineau brings more than two decades of marketing leadership experience across global technology organizations. Prior to joining WSO2, he served as Vice President of Marketing at Canonical Ltd., where he led global marketing initiatives supporting open-source, cloud, and platform innovation.

“I am excited to join WSO2 at such an important stage in its journey,” said Rouffineau. “The company’s rich portfolio and refreshed branding strategy clearly positions it to address the realities organizations face as they move from AI pilots to real, outcome-driven agent deployment. WSO2 has a unique opportunity to help enterprises build the digital foundations required for intelligent, trusted, and scalable agent-driven experiences, and I look forward to working with the global team to elevate the brand and accelerate growth worldwide.”

About WSO2

WSO2 provides the foundational technology that powers the agentic enterprise, enabling organizations to build, govern, and scale autonomous, AI-driven systems safely and reliably. WSO2’s unified stack includes its agent platform for orchestrating and managing autonomous agents as first-class actors within enterprise workflows; an industry-recognized API platform for creating, managing, and scaling secure APIs; an integration platform for connecting applications, systems, and data across complex digital landscapes; an analyst-recognized identity platform for managing secure and seamless access and governance; and an engineering platform for accelerating digital product creation in an AI-ready environment. By combining these capabilities, WSO2 allows enterprises to accelerate innovation, and deliver intelligent, trusted digital experiences at scale. Founded in 2005, WSO2 has offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Spain, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, generating over USD 100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit wso2.com to learn more.

