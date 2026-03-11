Dubai, United Arab Emirates: AppsFlyer, the Modern Marketing Cloud, has announced the appointment of Alexia Nakad as General Manager, Western Europe and the Middle East. In this newly created role, Nakad will lead AppsFlyer’s growth and strategic expansion across Western Europe and the Middle East, as the company accelerates its omni-channel and data collaboration strategy across the region.

The appointment represents a key step in AppsFlyer’s continued evolution as the Modern Marketing Cloud, helping brands unify measurement, data collaboration, and activation across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

“Alexia is a globally recognised leader with an outstanding track record of building and scaling high-performing organisations across multiple regions,” said Alex Grach, General Manager, EMEA at AppsFlyer. “Her deep expertise in data-driven marketing, commercialisation, and strategic partnerships – combined with her experience operating at scale in complex, multi-market environments – makes her uniquely positioned to lead EMEA West and accelerate our omni-channel and data collaboration ambitions.”

Originally from Australia and based in London for the past eight years, Nakad brings more than 18 years of experience driving growth, international expansion, and strategic partnerships across EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

Most recently at LiveRamp, and previously at Acxiom, Nakad launched and scaled operations across more than 30 markets, led regional turnarounds following acquisitions, and brokered major partnerships with global brands including TikTok, Coca-Cola, Disney, and L’Oréal. She also led a landmark strategic partnership with leading Middle Eastern conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim, significantly strengthening LiveRamp’s presence in the region.

Nakad brings deep expertise across data commercialisation, omni-channel measurement, go-to-market strategy, and operational transformation, alongside a proven ability to build long-term, trusted partnerships and deliver sustainable growth.

“I’m thrilled to join AppsFlyer as GM for EMEA West at such a pivotal and strategic moment for the company,” said Alexia Nakad. “AppsFlyer has built an exceptional foundation and plays a critical role for customers, partners, and the broader ecosystem. Our focus now is to accelerate strategic growth, drive innovation, and most importantly, deliver even greater value to our clients and partners across Western Europe and the Middle East. I’m excited to help lead the next chapter of AppsFlyer’s journey.”

With Nakad’s appointment, AppsFlyer further strengthens its leadership team as it continues to break down silos across measurement, deep linking, data collaboration, and autonomous AI workflows, helping brands achieve unified, measurable, and scalable marketing across channels.

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer is the Modern Marketing Cloud that helps businesses transform complex data into clarity and growth. A foundation for unified, measurable, autonomous marketing, AppsFlyer breaks down silos across measurement, deep linking, data collaboration, and autonomous AI workflows. For more than a decade, AppsFlyer has been the leader in mobile attribution, trusted by over 15,000 businesses worldwide. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com.