Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SentinelOne, the leader in AI-native cybersecurity, announced the appointment of Sonalee Parekh as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 24, 2026. Ms. Parekh will oversee all aspects of the company’s global financial operations, including FP&A, accounting, tax and treasury, internal audit, and investor relations. Barry Padgett will continue to serve as Interim CFO until Ms. Parekh’s start date, leading the company’s upcoming fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2026 earnings report and ensuring a seamless transition.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience across public software and technology companies, Ms. Parekh will lead SentinelOne’s finance organization and drive its financial strategy as the company scales while advancing its leadership in AI-native cybersecurity.

Ms. Parekh joins SentinelOne with extensive public company experience and a track record of scaling high-growth software platforms. Most recently, as Chief Financial Officer of Asana, she led the global finance organization and played a key role in advancing the company’s multi-product, AI-first strategy, and improving profitability. Previously, she served as CFO of RingCentral, where she helped scale the business to over $2 billion in annual recurring revenue while significantly improving margins through financial rigor and discipline. She also held senior finance leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, including Divisional CFO and Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

“Sonalee’s proven track record of scaling global software organizations and driving financial discipline makes her the perfect fit to lead SentinelOne’s next phase of profitable growth,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “Her arrival marks a significant milestone for our leadership team as we capitalize on the surging market demand for AI-native cybersecurity. I also want to thank Barry for his exceptional leadership and steady hand through this transition.”

SentinelOne continues to lead the cybersecurity industry with world-class technology, top-tier growth profile, and impressive margin expansion. As the world’s leading AI-native cybersecurity platform, SentinelOne empowers the world to run securely by creating intelligent, data-driven systems that think for themselves, stay ahead of complexity and risk, and evolve on their own.

“SentinelOne is uniquely positioned at the convergence of two powerful secular megatrends, AI and cybersecurity,” said Parekh. “The company has built a differentiated AI-native platform and a strong financial foundation. I am excited to partner with Tomer and the leadership team to advance SentinelOne’s mission, accelerate growth, expand margins, deepen investor engagement, and deliver sustained long-term value for our shareholders.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a global leader in AI-native cybersecurity. Its Singularity™ Platform detects, prevents, and responds to cyberattacks at machine speed, autonomously – empowering organizations to secure endpoints, cloud workloads, containers, identities, GenAI, and mobile and network-connected devices with speed, accuracy, and simplicity. Leading enterprises, from the Fortune 500 to the Global 2000, trust SentinelOne to stay cybersecure. Learn more at sentinelone.com.