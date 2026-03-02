Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Censys, the authority for internet intelligence and insights, has appointed Meriam ElOuazzani as its first dedicated Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) region. In her new role, Meriam will lead the company’s end-to-end regional growth strategy, including revenue expansion, partnerships and ecosystem building, as well as establishing the organization’s position as the default external attack surface intelligence layer for organizations across the region.

"We are delighted to welcome Meriam ElOuazzani as Vice President for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. This deepens our investment in a region where Censys has established strong momentum and is strategically positioned for accelerated growth," said Sarah Ashburn, Chief Revenue Officer at Censys. "Meriam's proven track record of scaling cybersecurity markets across META, combined with her deep regional insight, makes her the right leader to grow our market presence and meet rising demand for trusted internet intelligence."

With over two decades of extensive experience in cybersecurity and enterprise technology, Meriam ElOuazzani has consistently built and scaled markets across the region, assembling the teams, channel ecosystems, and marketing blueprints. Her career trajectory reflects her strong regional leadership through her roles as Senior Regional Director at SentinelOne, where she established the regional go-to-market operation and multiple leadership roles at VMware across MENA, strengthening the channel, security, and distribution networks to accelerate growth. She has also led the Regional Product Sales for Mobility across the Middle East at Cisco Systems. At Censys, Meriam will focus on expanding strategic partnerships across government and enterprises, including channels, MSSP, and hyperscaler alliances, to scale efficiently across diverse markets.

“The META region is at an inflection point in cybersecurity maturity. Across the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, governments and commercial organizations are moving beyond perimeter defense and demanding real-time threat detection and operational visibility into their digital footprint,” said Meriam ElOuazzani, VP META, Censys. “Over the past two decades in this region, I’ve witnessed firsthand how the right intelligence transforms the security operations entirely. Censys’s internet intelligence platform equips security teams with authoritative, real-time insight into exposure and adversary activity, replacing assumptions with actionable confidence. My mission is to establish Censys as a trusted partner across META, enabling the shift from reactive defense to proactive intelligence.”

Censys helps security teams identify exposures, monitor changes, and detect threats before they are exploited by continuously mapping internet-facing assets, services, and critical infrastructure. Its platform enables governments and enterprises to make confident decisions by delivering accurate, comprehensive insights into their digital footprint.

Recognized for pioneering internet-scale attack surface mapping and advancing ICS/OT threat intelligence, Censys has earned industry acclaim and built strong partnerships across the cybersecurity ecosystem globally. In the Middle East, Censys has already partnered with Rilian Technologies to bring its internet intelligence and ICS/OT capabilities to sovereign nations and critical infrastructure. With this new appointment, the company is further reinforcing its commitment to supporting national cybersecurity priorities and driving long-term regional growth.

As part of the regional expansion plans, Censys has also appointed Rajaee Al-Dalgamouni as Regional Sales Director - META and Ahmed Ehlayel as Manager, Solutions Engineering - META to strengthen the regional team with Meriam.

About Censys

Censys is the authority for internet intelligence and insights. Delivering the most complete, accurate, and up-to-date global map of internet infrastructure, Censys provides industry-leading solutions for attack surface management, threat hunting, and proactive incident response. Global governments, Fortune 500 companies, and security providers around the world trust Censys to uncover risks faster, respond more effectively, and prevent breaches before they happen.

Censys equips security teams with comprehensive, real-time intelligence on internet-facing hosts, certificates, and services, including unmatched visibility into critical infrastructure through advanced industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) capabilities. We continuously scan every internet-facing asset across all 65,535 ports, detecting changes up to seven times (7x) faster than competing solutions.

Censys supports 26+ protocols (such as Modbus, DNP3, Siemens S7, and BACnet), 68 vendors, and 226 ICS fingerprints for precise industrial asset identification. Additionally, defenders gain access to 4+ years of historical context for internet-connected assets, enabling long-term tracking of threat infrastructure, asset identification, and exposure management.

For more information, please visit http://www.censys.com