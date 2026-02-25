Dubai, UAE – Osborne Partners is pleased to announce the appointment of Obaid Kazmi as Partner and Jonathan Hancox as Director, both based in the recently established Dubai office. These strategic appointments significantly strengthen the firm’s disputes capabilities across the Middle East.

Obaid brings more than two decades of accounting experience, including more than 15 years focused on the region, advising on complex commercial disputes in litigation and arbitration. His practice specialises in the quantification of damages, lost profits and forensic accounting analysis across a broad range of sectors, including real estate, energy, manufacturing, construction, technology and logistics.

He has acted as an independent expert witness, advising consultant and arbitrator in high-value matters before leading regional tribunals and the DIFC Courts. His experience includes disputes exceeding AED 250 million and cases involving allegations of financial manipulation, fraud and complex shareholder issues. Prior to joining Osborne Partners, Obaid was a Managing Director at Kroll in Dubai.

Jonathan joins Osborne Partners as Director with extensive experience in forensic accounting, damages quantification and expert determinations. He has acted as a testifying expert in commercial disputes across the region, including before DIAC tribunals, where his opinions on damages and lost profits have been adopted in full. His experience spans manufacturing, energy, commodities, banking and financial services, insurance, real estate and consumer goods. He has also led complex cross-border investigations and advised on regulatory investigations, market abuse claims and group and class action matters. Jonathan previously served as a Senior Manager at Kroll.

The appointments reflect Osborne Partners’ continued investment in its Middle East platform and its commitment to delivering independent, technically rigorous and commercially focused expert evidence in high-stakes disputes.

Montek Mayal, Partner and Practice Head for Asia and Middle East, commented:

​"I’m delighted to have Obaid and Jonathan join us. Their experience in forensic accounting and expert witness work, particularly in the context of complex regional disputes, is a fantastic addition to the team. Their arrival marks an important step in our growth here, and I’m looking forward to the technical depth they will bring to our work and to working closely with them."

Obaid Kazmi added:

“I am excited to join Osborne Partners at a pivotal stage in the firm’s regional growth. I look forward to working with Chris, Montek, and the other partners to further build out our Middle East presence and continue to focus on expert matters in, and outside of, the region, supporting clients on complex cross-border disputes.”

Jonathan Hancox said:

“I am very pleased to be joining Osborne Partners. The firm has built a strong reputation across international and regional matters, and I look forward to working with colleagues to further strengthen our forensic and expert witness offering in the Middle East.”

