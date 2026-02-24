Dubai, UAE: Building on its continued momentum and strengthening operating models across key MENAT markets, FP7 McCANN has promoted Cynthia Sarkis to Regional Head of Creative Hub, overseeing the agency’s creative hub operations across Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. In this expanded role, Sarkis will lead the systems, structures, and cross-market coordination that enable FP7 McCANN teams to deliver work that is creatively ambitious, operationally strong, faster to market, and designed to perform against client business objectives.

With 12 years of experience across the advertising and communications industry, Cynthia brings deep expertise in orchestrating collaboration across departments and markets -aligning creative, strategy, account leadership, production, and delivery to ensure campaigns land with consistency, quality, and measurable impact. She has managed operations for 40+ international and local clients, with a focus on optimising workflows, resourcing models, and team structures to support more effective creative output at scale.

At FP7 McCANN, Cynthia supports a portfolio that includes Mastercard, L’Oréal Paris and McDonald’s ensuring the agency’s multi-disciplinary teams can move with speed and clarity - without compromising craft. Prior to joining FP7 McCANN, she began her career in Lebanon, working across global brands including Visa, Rolex, Cadillac, Red Bull, and NIVEA, among others.

In her expanded regional remit, Cynthia will support stronger cross-hub delivery for global and regional clients by reinforcing consistent operating standards and unlocking greater integration across markets. She will build on the agency’s established systems by enhancing role clarity, resource planning and end-to-end workflow - enabling sharper decision-making, greater visibility and sustained creative effectiveness, without compromising the creative autonomy that defines FP7 McCANN’s work.

Tarek Miknas – CEO of FP7 McCANN MENAT: “Cynthia has been central to how we deliver high-performing creative work - consistently, at speed, and without compromise. She’s driven and established an operating rhythm that keeps our hubs connected and turns ambition into work that lands in market and delivers measurable results. Cynthia understands that creative excellence is built on strong coordination and clear ways of working, especially when serving complex, fast-moving client needs. This promotion recognises the role she plays in making our output more integrated, consistent, and performance-led across the region.”

Cynthia Sarkis, Regional Head of Creative Hub, FP7 McCANN MENAT:

“At its best, operations is not a control layer - it’s a multiplier. My focus is on building the conditions that help teams do their strongest work: clearer processes, better coordination, and the right support across hubs so we can deliver with consistency, speed, and impact. As our clients’ ambitions grow across markets, our job is to make the work easier to produce, stronger to launch, and sharper in how it performs. I’m grateful to Tarek Miknas and the leadership team for the trust - and to our teams across the hubs who make the work happen every day.”

As part of strengthening its strategic leadership across the region, Nick Salter has been promoted to Regional Head of Strategy, Ibrahim Hasan promoted as Regional Head of Social while in Saudi - Saadi Alkouatli as Executive Creative Director and Rawad Eldahouk as Head of Strategy. These appointments reflect FP7 McCANN’s continued focus on delivering insight-led, commercially grounded solutions tailored to client growth and market opportunity.

