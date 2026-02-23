Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Legend Holding Group announced the appointment of Jonathan Stretton as its new Chief Operating Officer. With more than 30 years of international automotive leadership, Stretton will spearhead the Group’s strategic direction to reinforce Legend’s long-standing commitment to shaping the future across industries.

In his role, Stretton will oversee the operations of Legend Holding Group’s subsidiaries, focusing on enhancing performance, innovation, and value creation across its portfolio of leading brands, as well as the rollout of new products that will strengthen the company’s position as a bridge between the UAE and China across a variety of businesses. His mandate is to further establish Legend as the partner of choice for customers, businesses, and government stakeholders, driving the D33 agenda to position the UAE as a global economic hub leading across multiple industries.

Stretton brings extensive global expertise, having held senior leadership positions such as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Network Development across AEMEA at Group Lotus, where he gained deep insights into the rapid transformation of the mobility sector and other industries. This experience will support the continuation of Legend’s successful journey to build a better future.

“I am delighted to be joining Legend Holding Group at such a pivotal time,” said Stretton. “The UAE Vision 2031 align with the success of Legend’s and to be part of achieving even greater success in Automotive, Green Energy, Technology, Logistics, Travel and Media, and beyond . By working closely with the shareholders and the wider management team, we will help guide the next phase of the Group’s development. This next phase is about scaling intelligently, enhancing performance across the businesses, and ensuring Legend continues to grow in a sustainable and value-driven way while staying true to the ambition that has driven its success to date.”

Legend Holding Group is committed to enhancing the future by strengthening China–UAE relationships through strategic investments in partners to build a sustainable future across the Group. This approach will deliver value for all parties involved and position the UAE as an economic hub for multiple industries and beyond.

About Legend Holding Group

Legend Holding Group is a diversified enterprise headquartered in Dubai, operating across the Middle east and Africa. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, the group manages a growing portfolio of companies in automotive, trading, energy, Travel and Tourism, Investments, Technology and mobility services. Its subsidiaries include Legend Rent a Car, Legend Motors, Legend Travel and Tourism, Legend Rent a Car, Zul Energy by Legend holding, Lifan motorcycles and exclusive importer of 212, Kaiyi, as well as Legend Green Energy Solutions.

Rooted in Loyalty, Excellence, and Progress, we lead with innovation and technology to seamlessly connect the physical and digital worlds. Our goal is to become a leader in intelligent, data-driven solutions because Together We Grow.

www.legendholding.com