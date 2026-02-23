Jamal M. Labani is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Solidrange, a Saudi cybersecurity company founded in 2023 and headquartered in Riyadh. He leads the company’s strategic direction, commercial development, and regional expansion, focused on delivering cybersecurity platforms that strengthen governance frameworks, enhance risk visibility, and address human-layer vulnerabilities across government and enterprise institutions.

Prior to co-founding Solidrange, Jamal built his career within highly regulated environments, leading enterprise initiatives centred on market expansion, stakeholder alignment, and disciplined execution. His roles required close engagement with senior decision-makers and a practical understanding of how regulatory frameworks influence operational and commercial performance. Through this experience, he observed how fragmented and manual approaches to compliance and oversight can constrain organisational agility and hinder sustainable growth.

These insights shaped his decision to co-found Solidrange to modernise governance and risk management through automation-enabled platforms designed for clarity, accountability, and scalability. His leadership approach combines commercial focus with institutional responsibility, grounded in the belief that effective cybersecurity must align regulatory requirements with operational efficiency and measurable readiness.

Jamal’s entrepreneurial foundation began during his undergraduate studies in the United States, where he co-founded and scaled multiple ventures by leading go-to-market strategy and revenue growth initiatives. During the same period, he also conducted academic research, reflecting an early commitment to innovation and structured inquiry. Today, he remains dedicated to advancing Saudi-developed cybersecurity capabilities that support national priorities and strengthen long-term digital resilience.

For more info, please visit Jamal’s LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamalmlabani/