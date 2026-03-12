Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD), has visited Athar+ (Athar Plus), a specialised hub dedicated to nurturing social entrepreneurship in the emirate. The visit underscores the commitment of DCD, the entity responsible for regulating and overseeing the social sector in Abu Dhabi, to strengthening the ecosystem for social impact and fostering innovative solutions to community challenges.

Launched in 2025 by the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, Athar Plus provides a comprehensive support platform for social purpose entities, non-profits, and public benefit institutions. It offers co-working spaces, mentorship, capacity-building programmes, and collaborative opportunities designed to help these entities scale their operations and maximise their positive impact across Abu Dhabi.

Accompanied by HE Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of DCD; HE Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an; and other senior leaders, the delegation toured the facility on the eve of Zayed Humanitarian Day. The visit provided an opportunity to witness firsthand the innovative projects emerging from the social sector, which are addressing critical areas such as financial literacy, healthcare, sustainability, quality of life, economic development, and social inclusion.

HE Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri emphasised that supporting social entrepreneurship is a strategic priority for Abu Dhabi, enabling the community itself to develop sustainable solutions to social challenges.

"The third sector and social purpose entities represent an advanced model of developmental work rooted in innovation and partnership," said HE Al Dhaheri. "By supporting these entrepreneurs, we are empowering individuals and institutions to translate their community spirit into practical, lasting solutions. This directly enhances the positive impact of collective efforts across society."

He added that spotlighting these pioneering models reinforces the principle of shared social responsibility, which is essential for building cohesive and sustainable communities. "These efforts are a modern embodiment of the values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made humanitarian action a defining characteristic of the UAE's journey. Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action is a moment to reflect on that legacy and renew our commitment to building a society where everyone contributes to creating positive change."

For his part, HE Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, stated: H.E Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an “We believe that every contribution has the power to create meaningful social impact. At the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, we aim to unite community efforts, support social entrepreneurship while channelling contributions to support innovative initiatives and social enterprises that address key social priorities and enhance quality of life across Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “These efforts reflect the humanitarian values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. On Zayed Humanitarian Day, we reaffirm that giving and community solidarity remain deeply rooted values in the UAE. By enabling community contributions, we aim to strengthen a culture of social responsibility and collaboration, while supporting sustainable social development and establishing a more cohesive and inclusive community.”

About Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development

Established in 2018 as the regulatory body for the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development (DCD) is dedicated to promoting community development by building empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The department plays a pivotal role in developing policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency of social services. This is achieved by adopting a scientific approach, conducting studies, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. It also engages institutions from various sectors, as well as community members, to ensure the development of programs and initiatives that respond to the actual needs of various segments of society.

Stemming from its vision of providing a decent life for all members of society, the department works to design innovative solutions to address priority challenges and enhance community awareness and participation. This, in turn, strengthens the principles of social cohesion and a sense of belonging, contributing to comprehensive and sustainable community development.