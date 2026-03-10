Cairo – In a step that reflects the company’s direction toward strengthening its corporate communications framework and advancing its media engagement strategies, vivo Egypt has appointed Raghda Amer as Head of Public Relations and Communications, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing corporate communications, media engagement, and government relations.

Amer brings extensive experience in public relations and corporate communications within the technology and smartphone sector. She previously served as Head of Public Relations and Communications at OPPO Egypt, where she led key media initiatives, strengthened relationships with major media outlets, and contributed to organizing high-profile events and product launches that enhanced the company’s presence in the Egyptian market.

In her new role, Amer will lead vivo Egypt’s communications and media relations strategies while also supporting the company’s government engagement efforts, contributing to strengthening the vivo brand and supporting its continued growth in the Egyptian market.