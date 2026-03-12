Amman, Jordan – Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian operator of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Antoine Crombez as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

With a distinguished career spanning high-level civil service and international corporate leadership, Crombez brings a sophisticated strategic vision to AIG. His appointment reinforces the Group’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainable growth, and the strengthening of Jordan’s aviation infrastructure on the global stage.

Crombez succeeds Fernando Echegaray, who served as Chairman from 2018 to 2026. AIG extends its sincere appreciation to Echegaray for his dedicated leadership and valuable contributions throughout his tenure.

Currently serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Groupe ADP, Crombez oversees global development, mergers and acquisitions, and asset management. His deep expertise in the aviation sector was further solidified during his tenure as Deputy CEO and Executive Director of GMR Airports, where he managed significant international assets, including the airports in Delhi and Hyderabad. Prior to that, he served as Chief of Staff to the Chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, notably leading the Group’s largest-ever investment outside of France.

Speaking on his appointment, Crombez shared, “It is a profound honor to serve as Chairman of Airport International Group. Queen Alia International Airport is a symbol of Jordan’s hospitality and its connection to the world. I look forward to supporting Airport International Group’s next phase of development in alignment with Jordan’s broader economic ambitions, and ensure we continue to provide a world-class experience for every traveler passing through our gates.”

A graduate of the prestigious French École Normale Supérieure and École Nationale d’Administration (ENA), Crombez began his career in the French civil service, working with the Committee on Finance for the French Senate.

Antoine Crombez’s appointment marks a new chapter for Airport International Group as it continues to enhance Queen Alia International Airport’s role as a leading regional gateway, supporting Jordan’s connectivity, economic growth, and long-term aviation development strategy.