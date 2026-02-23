British music executive who has worked with artists ranging from Michael Jackson and Prince to The Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, and Justin Bieber during his 40-year career

With second edition of Offlimits Music Festival set for April, Theory 11 Entertainment’s new appointment bodes well for region’s growing music scene

Abu Dhabi, UAE — Theory 11 Entertainment (T11), the Abu Dhabi-based live music and experiential events organiser, has announced the appointment of Rob Hallett as its new President of Global Music and Festivals, reinforcing the company’s ambition to deliver world-class entertainment experiences across the GCC.

A British music executive with more than 40 years’ experience at the highest level of the global live entertainment industry, Hallett is one of the most respected figures in international touring. He founded AEG Live’s UK and international operations in 2005 and went on to deliver landmark projects including Prince’s historic 21-night sold-out residency at London’s O2 Arena and the launch of BST Hyde Park, now one of the UK’s premier annual concert series.

Over the course of his career, Hallett has worked with artists spanning generations, genres, and global markets — from Michael Jackson, Prince, and The Rolling Stones to Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Drake, Burna Boy, and Jay-Z — overseeing arena, stadium, and festival tours across Europe, North America, Asia, and beyond.

In his new role, Hallett will lead T11’s global music and festival strategy, focusing on artist partnerships, international routing, and the development of large-scale, destination-led music events that support the region’s rapidly growing live entertainment ecosystem.

Founded in 2023, T11 has already established a strong presence in the regional music scene, most notably with the inaugural Offlimits Music Festival, headlined by Ed Sheeran and featuring acts including OneRepublic, Kaiser Chiefs, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, and Faithless. The second edition of Offlimits is scheduled for 4 April 2026, with global superstar Shakira headlining a line-up that also includes Jonas Brothers, Biffy Clyro, NE-YO, and more.

“Great music shows don’t happen by accident — they are built on deep expertise, trusted relationships, and meticulous execution,” said Sia Farr, CEO and Managing Director of Theory 11 Entertainment. “Rob brings all three. His appointment reflects our belief that excellence on stage begins with excellence behind the scenes. As demand for live music continues to grow across the region, we are committed to raising the bar for audiences, artists, and partners alike.”

Hallett, who left AEG in 2014 to launch independent music company Robomagic, has also spent time working with Live Nation and remains active in philanthropic initiatives supporting healthcare, social causes, and sustainability within the creative industries.

“I’m delighted to join T11 at such an exciting time for the region,” said Hallett. “The GCC is rapidly emerging as one of the world’s most dynamic live entertainment markets, and T11 has already demonstrated its ability to deliver standout experiences. I look forward to helping build festivals and concerts that rival the best in the world, while contributing meaningfully to the region’s cultural growth.”

Through strategic talent acquisition and world-class production standards, Theory 11 Entertainment continues to play an increasingly important role in shaping the future of live music and events across the GCC, creating memorable experiences for audiences while supporting the broader creative economy.