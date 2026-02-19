Muscat, Oman: Oman Air Cargo has appointed Stephan Ribouleau to a new position as Regional Sales Manager in the Far East.

Based in Thailand, Ribouleau brings more than 20 years of cargo industry experience in the Far East, along with a strong understanding of regional trade flows.

“The start of this year has been focused on setting Oman Air Cargo up for continued growth and Stephan is the next step in that process,” said Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo, Oman Air.

“His depth of regional knowledge will play a key role as we continue to develop new business opportunities across the Far East, including expanding our widebody main deck capacity.”

The new role has been created to strengthen Oman Air Cargo’s position in the Far East, facilitating trade between the Middle East and Asia, and supporting the development of new business in the region.

“Oman Air’s expansion to date has been substantial, and I intend to build that momentum in the Far East,” said Stephan Ribouleau, Regional Sales Manager - Far East, Oman Air Cargo.

“It is a dynamic and strategically important region where Oman Air Cargo is well positioned to make a significant impact, delivering reliable, innovative solutions that strengthen global connectivity.”

This appointment is the third senior sales hire in the last six months, coming after appointments in the Middle East and Europe, underlining the continued growth of the airline’s cargo department.

About Oman Air Cargo

Established in 2009, Oman Air Cargo is a key cargo carrier in the Middle East, focused on high-quality, cost-effective services delivered on time. Operating B-737-MAX and B-787-9 aircraft, Oman Air Cargo offers connections to more than 200 destinations worldwide from its uncongested hub in Muscat. Its modern 22,780 square meter warehouse is CEIV Fresh and Pharma certified and fully air-conditioned including 305 square meters of bulk cold storage for perishables and pharmaceuticals. The facility has a modern, state-of-the-art Live Animals Centre, which includes veterinary inspection, an emergency room, and 24/7 access to Royal Oman Police Customs services.

Oman Air was initially founded in 1993 to service important domestic routes; it has since undergone rapid growth and is today an award-winning airline connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature and rich heritage. With a young and modern fleet, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

For more information, visit cargo.omanair.com