JWI, the independent creative agency based in Dubai, has entered its next phase of growth with the promotion of longstanding team member, Adele Baxter to Managing Director, as Charli Wright steps into the role of CEO.



Previously Client Services Director, Baxter has played a central role in shaping JWI’s client partnerships and commercial focus. In her new position, she will lead the agency’s operational strategy and functions, with a mandate to further strengthen JWI’s strategic partnerships and creative offerings.



Her nine years of experience in the region, across business operations, client development and marketing strategy, positions her to support brands navigating increasingly complex regional growth. Baxter has been instrumental in developing JWI’s long-term partnership with Procter & Gamble's Gillette, contributing to award-winning work including the WOW Awards’ Integrated Campaign of the Year 2025 for Gillette’s ‘Father’s Day is Closer Than You Think’ campaign.

Following Wright’s acquisition of the agency, the past year has focused on refining JWI’s structure, whilst sharpening its strategic proposition. Operating in the Middle East for over a decade, JWI has built a reputation for regional intelligence with global standards, aligning creativity with commercial outcomes and cultural intelligence. The agency partners long-term with global brands including Gillette, Venus, Grey Goose, Patron Tequila and Epson, delivering brand and creative strategy, advertising toolkits and multi-channel campaigns.

Charli Wright, comments: “We are on a mission to be the benchmark for the creative advertising industry – creatively, commercially and culturally. In line with this, Adele has been instrumental in accelerating the agency’s growth. Her promotion is a natural step forward as we further strengthen our presence in the region, allowing me to focus on our strategic vision and growth.”

As a founding member of the Alliance of Independent Agencies Middle East, Wright will now also dedicate her time to championing independent agencies, spearheading changes that will bolster the industry and align with her work at JWI.

Adele Baxter, says: “I’m honored to have stepped into this role under Charli’s leadership. JWI invests in long-term, trusted partnerships with brands that want to scale commercially through creative solutions, and it’s so valuable to be at the helm of driving this forward. In our next stage of growth, we will continue to deliver innovative, results-driven advertising that brands can rely on, and that next-generation talent is inspired by.”

JWI’s senior leadership team consists of Charli Wright, founder and CEO, Adele Baxter, Managing Director and Ben Thomas, Creative Director.

For more information visit https://jwi-global.com/.