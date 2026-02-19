Saudi Arabia: In the presence of His Excellency Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of the Tourism Development Fund (TDF), the official opening ceremony of Radisson Hotel Madinah was held. The hotel is enabled by the Tourism Development Fund -the national enabler of Saudi tourism sector. The opening of the hotel comes within ongoing efforts to enhance the hospitality infrastructure in Madinah and to increase its readiness to receive visitors, contributing to improving the quality of tourism services in line with the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

In this context, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of TDF, stated that the opening of the Radisson Hotel Madinah reflects the Fund’s commitment to enabling high quality and diversified projects that meet visitors’ needs. He said:

"Saudi Arabia continues to advance the development of the hospitality sector across different regions to ensure the provision of exceptional accommodation experiences that enhance the visitor journey and support the sustainable growth of tourism, particularly in cities of religious and historical significance such as Al Madinah."

In line with this, TDF CEO Mr. Qusai Al-Fakhri, confirmed that the opening of the Radisson Hotel in Al Madinah is a high-quality addition to the hospitality ecosystem in a destination characterized by its diverse religious, economic, cultural, and historical attractions. He noted that the hotel will enhance readiness and elevate the accommodation experience for visitors, reflecting the significance of Al Madinah throughout the year.

The four-star Radisson Hotel Madinah spans an area exceeding 2,300 square meters. It comprises 165 rooms, located next to Qiba Mosque and 12 minutes by car from the Prophet’s Mosque and 20 minutes from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport, making it a convenient choice for city visitors and pilgrims. The hotel includes a restaurant serving guests and visitors, dedicated meeting and event spaces, and sports facilities. Additionally, the hotel contributes to stimulating the local economic activity and supporting the tourism and hospitality ecosystem, enhancing Al Madinah’s readiness to receive increasing numbers of visitors and pilgrims in the coming years.

This project is part of the portfolio of tourism projects enabled by the Tourism Development Fund in Al Madinah and across various regions of the Kingdom. The Fund has contributed to enabling more than 130 tourism projects in Al Madinah, with total contributions exceeding SAR 1.5 billion and accommodation capacity surpassing 2,100 hotel rooms, reaffirming its role in enabling tourism investment, advancing sustainable development objectives, and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to the national economy, in line with the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030