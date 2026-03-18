Reflects DWS’s continued commitment to the region following the recent opening of its Abu Dhabi office

Abu Dhabi, U.A.E: DWS today announced the appointment of Alexandre Daoud as Senior Coverage Specialist for Alternatives MEA, as the firm continues to expand its presence in the Middle East and strengthen its regional Alternatives platform.

Alexandre will join DWS’s newly established branch in ADGM, Abu Dhabi’s international finance centre, and will focus on deepening relationships with institutional clients and strategic partners across the Middle East and Africa. He will also work closely with DWS’s global Alternatives Specialist team to help scale the firm’s Alternatives capabilities in the region.

Joe Kiwan, Senior Executive Officer, DWS ADGM Branch and Head of Coverage for the Middle East and Africa, said: “Alexandre brings deep experience working with investors across the Middle East and a strong understanding of global capital allocation trends and alternative investment strategies. Alexandre will play a key role in strengthening relationships with clients and strategic partners in the region, at a time when local presence, experience and long-term commitment are key differentiators for clients”.

Alexandre brings 15 years of professional experience, including over 13 years based in the United Arab Emirates. Prior to joining DWS, he served as Head of Capital Markets for the Middle East at Panattoni. Previously, he spent 10 years at JLL, where he held several senior roles, most recently as Head of International Capital Coverage, MENA. Alexandre holds an MBA from ESSEC Business School in France.

Alexandre’s appointment follows the opening of DWS’ Abu Dhabi office in October 2025, marking a significant step forward in offering comprehensive investment solutions in the Middle East. Established in the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, the office underlines DWS’ long‑term commitment to delivering investment opportunities in a region that has established itself as a global hub for finance, innovation and investment, while connecting regional investors with European markets.

About DWS Group

DWS Group (DWS), with EUR 1,085bn of total assets under management (as of 31 December 2025), is a leading European asset manager with global reach. With approximately 5,000 employees in offices around the world, DWS offers individuals, institutions and large corporations access to comprehensive investment solutions and bespoke portfolios across the full spectrum of investment disciplines. Its diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternative asset management enables DWS to deliver targeted solutions for clients across all major liquid and illiquid asset classes.

www.dws.com

For further information please contact:

Nick Bone

nick.bone@dws.com