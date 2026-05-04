Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi has been appointed as CEO of Marjan Development

Alison Grinnell has been appointed as CEO of Marjan Hospitality

Donald Bremner has been appointed as CEO of Marjan Lifestyle

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Marjan Group has announced a series of senior executive appointments to strengthen its organisational capabilities and support its core business verticals.

Marjan Group operates three primary verticals that collectively drive Ras Al Khaimah’s development and reinforce its position as a leading global destination for tourism and investment: Development, Hospitality and Lifestyle.

In line with its exponential growth and commitment to attracting global expertise alongside national talent, Marjan Group has appointed Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi as Chief Executive Officer of Marjan Development, Alison Grinnell as Chief Executive Officer of Marjan Hospitality, Donald Bremner as Chief Executive Officer of Marjan Lifestyle and Omar Mohammed Al Muzakki as Head of Government Communications and Public Relations

Together, the leadership team will drive Marjan’s integrated development, hospitality and lifestyle strategy as the Emirate enters a new phase of accelerated growth.

Commenting on these strategic appointments, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Chairman of Marjan Group, said: “These appointments reflect our commitment to building a world-class leadership team capable of driving Ras Al Khaimah’s ambitious development agenda. The combination of national talent and global expertise strengthens Marjan Group’s ability to deliver projects that enhance the Emirate’s competitiveness, attract investment and support sustainable economic growth. We are confident that this leadership team will guide the Group into its next phase with clarity, capability and purpose.”

Arch. Abdulla Rashid Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan Group, added:

“We are proud to welcome this exceptional group of leaders whose diverse expertise will play a vital role in advancing our strategic priorities. Their appointments mark a significant step in strengthening our organisational structure and accelerating the development of key projects across the Emirate. As Ras Al Khaimah continues its evolution into a leading destination for tourism, real estate and investment, Marjan Group remains committed to delivering high-quality projects that contribute to the Emirate’s long-term vision.”

Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi brings extensive leadership experience in the real estate and urban planning sector, having served as Managing Director at RAK Real Estate and as a Board Member of RAK Ceramics. He holds a master’s degree in Urban Planning from the American University of Sharjah, an MBA from the American University of Sharjah, a master’s degree in International Law, Public Relations and Diplomacy from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and a bachelor’s degree in Law from the University of Sharjah

Alison Grinnell draws on her deep expertise in hospitality and finance. She previously served as CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, following her role as Chief Financial Officer, and has held senior positions at PwC Middle East and Andersen. Grinnell was ranked among Forbes Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen in 2023 and recognised among the region’s most influential travel and tourism leaders in 2022.

Donald Bremner brings strong operational experience in the hospitality sector, having previously served as Chief Operating Officer at RAK Hospitality Holding, where he oversaw operations management and service development across multiple assets.

Omar Mohammed Al Muzakki is a distinguished Emirati professional with extensive experience in the telecommunications and investment sectors, further strengthening the Group’s institutional communication capabilities and strategic partnerships. He previously served as Executive Vice President of Service Marketing at Etisalat UAE (now e&) and as a Board Member of Emirates Club in Ras Al Khaimah. He graduated from Etisalat College (now Khalifa University) and later served as Executive Director of Member Affairs at the UAE International Investors Council.

Marjan Development

Positioned as Ras Al Khaimah’s leading master developer, Marjan Development is responsible for shaping some of the Emirate’s most ambitious and high-profile destinations. The division oversees the master planning, infrastructure delivery and commercial strategy of landmark projects including Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central and Jebel Jais.

Through a holistic approach to place-making, Marjan Development integrates urban planning, infrastructure, sustainability and long-term commercial strategy to create future-ready, master-planned communities. These large-scale developments are designed to support Ras Al Khaimah’s economic diversification, attract international investment and deliver high-quality residential, commercial and tourism environments that evolve over time.

Marjan Hospitality

Marjan Hospitality leads the development and asset management of a high-quality portfolio of hotels, resorts and branded residences, playing a central role in positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a premium global tourism destination.

The portfolio includes internationally recognised properties such as The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert, Wynn Al Marjan Island and Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, in addition to several other hospitality assets across the Emirate. These projects reflect a diverse offering that spans desert retreats, beachfront resorts and integrated luxury developments.

Working in partnership with leading global hospitality brands, the division ensures best-in-class standards across design, service and operations. This curated portfolio both elevates the visitor experience and strengthens Ras Al Khaimah’s positioning as a fast-growing, high-quality international destination for leisure and investment.

Marjan Lifestyle

Marjan Lifestyle curates the experiences that bring Marjan’s destinations to life, developing a dynamic mix of retail, dining, entertainment and outdoor attractions that amplifies both resident life and visitor appeal.

Key lifestyle assets include the UAE’s highest point, Jebel Jais, promoted through the Visit Jebel Jais channels, as well as destination dining concepts such as 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant, and adventure-led experiences such as Bear Grylls Explorers Camp.

By combining nature-based experiences with curated lifestyle offerings, the division creates vibrant, community-focused environments that reflect Ras Al Khaimah’s unique identity. From mountain adventures to waterfront destinations, Marjan Lifestyle enhances quality of life while reinforcing the Emirate’s reputation as a leading nature-based tourism hub.

Marjan’s development pipeline includes some of the UAE’s most ambitious and high-profile projects:

Al Marjan Island : A flagship master development and one of the fastest-growing tourism and investment destinations in the region, including Wynn Al Marjan Island, the region’s first fully integrated resort.

: A flagship master development and one of the fastest-growing tourism and investment destinations in the region, including Wynn Al Marjan Island, the region’s first fully integrated resort. RAK Central : A next-generation urban district designed to become the commercial and cultural heart of the Emirate, set to deliver the largest Grade A office spaces in the Northern Emirates.

: A next-generation urban district designed to become the commercial and cultural heart of the Emirate, set to deliver the largest Grade A office spaces in the Northern Emirates. Marjan Beach: A premium waterfront destination expanding the Emirate’s luxury residential and hospitality offering.

These developments collectively position Ras Al Khaimah as one of the Middle East’s most dynamic tourism and lifestyle hubs, supported by strong investor confidence, rising property values and a robust pipeline of international partnerships.

About Marjan:

Marjan is the investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in Ras Al Khaimah, redefining destination development by combining visionary master planning with world-class hospitality and vibrant community living. As the force behind iconic projects such as Al Marjan Island, Marjan Beach, RAK Central, and the upcoming Wynn Al Marjan Island, Marjan is driving Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the world’s most dynamic, sustainable, and liveable destinations for investors, residents, and visitors alike.

About Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK), the fourth largest Emirate in the UAE, is distinguished by its natural diversity, rich history and forward-thinking vision under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. Guided by a commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, environmental conservation, social development and innovation, RAK has become an ideal place to live, work and invest.

Strategically located between the East and the West – with one third of the world’s population within four hours’ flying time – RAK is a gateway to the UAE, Middle East, Africa, India and beyond. Its economy is among the most diversified in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 27% of GDP. RAK offers a business-friendly environment with simplified, customizable services, low operating costs, 100% foreign ownership, zero personal income tax and one of the world’s lowest corporate tax rates, supported by a strong, World Bank-recognized judicial system.

With world-class infrastructure, RAK is home to over 50,000 companies, including industry leaders such as RAK Ceramics and Julphar. RAKEZ and Innovation City support dynamic growth across industrial, manufacturing and digital sectors, backed by a strong and future-focused economy that is validated by ‘A’-range credit ratings for 15+ years from Fitch and S&P, both of which upgraded RAK in 2024, to “A+” and “A/A-1” respectively.

RAK has a multicultural society of 0.4 million people from 150 countries, offering a high quality of life, accessible luxury living and a serene coastal lifestyle, with bold hospitality projects led by signature luxury global brands, such as Wynn, Four Seasons, Nobu, Waldorf Astoria and Ritz-Carlton making it a vibrant, growing tourism destination. Projects such as RAK Central will redefine the commercial and residential landscape, with innovative Grade A office spaces and modern, sustainable residential areas creating a desirable location for upscale living, while its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage – dating back 7,000 years – further enhance RAK’s universal appeal.

With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up, a competitive cost of living and high quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah offers limitless opportunities, making it a destination that truly embraces potential.