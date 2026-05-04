Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Horizon English School Town Square, the highly anticipated new all-through British curriculum school set to open in Dubai, is delighted to announce the appointment of two distinguished educators to its founding leadership team: Charlotte Grieves as Head of Primary and Lewis Hammill as Head of Secondary.

These appointments bring together two highly accomplished school leaders, each with a proven record of delivering strong outcomes and sustained improvement, cultivating high-performing teams, and shaping purposeful, inclusive school cultures. Their combined expertise ensures the school will open with both clarity of vision and the leadership depth required to deliver an exceptional educational experience from day one.

Charlotte Grieves joins with over two decades of experience in education, including extensive senior leadership roles across leading British curriculum schools in the UAE. Currently serving as Head of Prep at Cognita’s Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, she has played a pivotal role in the school’s formative years, contributing to impressive inspection outcomes, whilst helping to establish a strong culture and solid academic foundations.

Her career also includes senior roles within established school groups in Dubai, including serving as Interim Principal with responsibility for whole-school leadership. With over 15 years’ experience in the UAE and involvement in more than ten inspection cycles, she brings a sophisticated understanding of school improvement, curriculum design and inspection readiness.

Commenting on her appointment, Charlotte Grieves said: “It is a privilege to join the team at Horizon English School Town Square at such an exciting time. I want to work together to build a primary environment where children feel safe, motivated and genuinely supported, one where high expectations go hand in hand with kindness, and every child has the chance to flourish.”

Alongside Charlotte, Lewis Hammill is appointed as Head of Secondary with 14 years of experience in education, including a decade in senior leadership roles across both the UK and UAE. He joins from a leading British curriculum school in Dubai, where, as Deputy Head of Secondary, he has played a central role in driving sustained improvement and strengthening both academic outcomes and the systems that support teaching and learning.

His work has contributed to strong inspection results and measurable gains in student achievement, including GCSE outcomes placing within the top 1% nationally and A Level performance within the top 10%, benchmarked against international standards. He brings particular strength in assessment strategy, curriculum development and leadership capacity-building, underpinned by a clear, evidence-informed approach.

Speaking to his new role, Lewis Hammill said: “The opportunity to help shape a secondary school from its inception is both exciting and genuinely meaningful. Our focus will be on establishing a culture defined by high expectations, strong relationships and a clear sense of purpose, ensuring students are well prepared for both academic success and life beyond school.”

Together, Charlotte and Lewis offer complementary expertise across primary and secondary education, enabling a coherent and carefully aligned all-through experience that supports students at every stage of their development, while providing reassurance and continuity for families.

Nick Hart, Principal of Horizon English School Town Square, shared: “For families, the quality of leadership is fundamental. Charlotte and Lewis are both exceptional in their fields, bringing not only experience, but sound judgement, integrity and a clear commitment to delivering the very best for every child. Their appointment ensures that our school will open with both strength and purpose.”

Building on Horizon English School’s 35-year legacy, the Town Square campus will offer a well-rounded British education within a connected and inclusive community, where every child is supported to grow with confidence, achieve highly, and develop a strong sense of self, enhanced by 1,260 sqm of premium sports and arts facilities accessible to both students and the wider Town Square community, alongside a Design & Innovation Hub that fosters hands on, interdisciplinary learning and real world problem solving.

For more information and to register interest in Horizon English School Town Square, please visit https://horizontownsquare.com

For more information and media enquires please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / Madhu Dhanapal/ madhu@plus1comms.com

About Horizon English School Town Square

Horizon English School Town Square is non-selective, private all-through school in Dubai, offering the British curriculum to students aged 3 to 18. Opening in the 2027–2028 academic year, the school builds on Horizon’s 35-year legacy of academic excellence and inclusive education.

Designed to nurture confident, compassionate learners, the campus will provide world-class facilities, a rich curriculum, and outstanding learning opportunities across academics, sport, STEM, the arts, and beyond. As part of the Horizon English School family, the Town Square campus is united by a shared ethos of belonging, curiosity, and community, empowering every student to thrive.

About Horizon English School Jumeirah

Horizon English School Jumeirah is a non-selective, private primary school in Dubai, offering the British curriculum to children aged between 3-11 years. Rated KHDA ‘Outstanding’, the school has been offering academic excellence for more than 35 years. Horizon English School strives to nurture independent learners and critical thinkers, with the skills to form lasting relationships with others and the ability to manage themselves in any situation. STEM, music, sport, performance, art and design, all have an integral part to play in the school’s curriculum, providing outstanding learning opportunities for each and every student in its care.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.