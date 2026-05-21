Global: Empire FX, a leading global Forex and CFD trading provider, today announced the appointment of Sahil Patel as Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a significant step in the company’s next phase of international growth.

Sahil Patel will be based out of the Nairobi, Kenya office and brings extensive leadership experience across the global trading industry. Most recently, he served as CEO at Pepperstone, where he played a key role in scaling the business internationally. Prior to that, he held senior roles at IG Group, one of the world’s most established online trading providers.

In his role as COO, Sahil will lead global operations, with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, enhancing client experience, and driving scalable growth across key regions, including Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Peter Onyango, CEO at Empire FX, commented:



"Sahil’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for Empire FX as we transition into our next phase of growth. We are not just expanding geographically - we are building a more sophisticated, scalable Forex and CFD trading business that can operate at a truly global level. Sahil brings a rare combination of strategic vision and operational discipline, having led high-growth organisations through complex market environments. His experience will be instrumental in strengthening our internal infrastructure, refining our client proposition, and ensuring we maintain consistency and quality as we scale across multiple regions."

Sahil Patel Chief Operating Officer at Empire FX commented:



"Empire FX is entering a very exciting stage of its evolution. My focus will be on building a robust operational framework that supports long-term, sustainable growth. That includes enhancing the overall client trading experience, investing in technology and infrastructure, and ensuring we have the right processes in place to scale efficiently without compromising on quality or trust. In today’s environment, clients expect not just access to markets, but reliability, transparency, and consistency - and that’s exactly what we will continue to strengthen."

Empire FX has been actively expanding its international footprint, with a strong focus on localised strategies and emerging markets. This appointment reflects the company’s commitment to bringing in senior leadership with proven global expertise to support its long-term vision.

About Empire FX

Empire FX is a licensed online forex and CFD broker dedicated to simplifying trading across global markets. The company provides a secure, transparent trading environment with timely execution and responsive local support. Its platform offers access to a broad range of instruments, alongside educational resources designed to support traders at all levels.

Risk Disclosure: Margin trading products are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Margin trading may expose your capital to high risk and result in substantial losses.

For more information, visit https://empirefx.com

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