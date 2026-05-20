Abu Dhabi, UAE – GEMS Education has appointed Keith Chicquen as the Superintendent of GEMS American Academy – Abu Dhabi (GAA), effective August 2026.

GAA serves a diverse student community representing 86 nationalities, with more than 30 languages spoken. The school has earned a Very Good rating from the Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), with its curriculum rated Outstanding. It offers one of the broadest selections of high school pathways in Abu Dhabi, including the American Diploma, Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), and a hybrid programme.

Keith succeeds Interim Superintendent Dr Ethan Hildreth. A seasoned education leader and school founder, he brings 35 years of experience across K–12 day, boarding, public, private, and post-secondary institutions in Portugal, Canada, and Singapore. In his new role, he will build on Dr Hildreth’s work to further strengthen GAA’s American curriculum while fostering an inclusive international learning community that inspires engagement, purpose, and high achievement.

Keith joins GEMS Education from TASIS Portugal, where he has served as Founding Headmaster since 2019. He led the school’s creation through six phases of construction during the pandemic, exceeding initial enrolment targets by 100%. Under his leadership, TASIS Portugal rapidly established itself as one of the country’s leading schools and achieved operational profitability in its second year. Most recently, it recorded student retention of 93% and faculty retention of 90%. A hands-on educator, Keith remains closely connected to the classroom and student experience, having taught mathematics, coached athletics, and led student leadership initiatives throughout his career.

He has also held senior leadership roles at Vancouver Island University (VIU), Shawnigan Lake School, Lower Canada College (LCC), and Collingwood School in Canada. He began his career as part of the founding leadership team of the Canadian Overseas College (now the Canadian International School) in Singapore.

Commenting on the appointment, Dino Varkey, Group CEO, GEMS Education said: “Keith is a proven school builder with a remarkable ability to shape not just institutions, but thriving, values-driven communities. He is a strong advocate of parent-school partnerships, having built highly engaged parent communities that actively contribute to school life and student success. In addition, his track record in delivering academic excellence while prioritising student wellbeing makes him an outstanding fit for GAA. I am confident he will further strengthen the school’s position as a leading centre of international education rooted in local culture, and in developing globally minded, future-ready leaders. We are delighted to welcome him to the GEMS family.”

For his part, Keith said: “I am honoured to join GAA as the Superintendent. Through thoughtful conversations with GEMS leadership, I gained a deep appreciation for the vision and global reach of the organization as well as its commitment to supporting excellence in its schools. What stood out to me immediately about GAA was its strong sense of identity, its commitment to academic excellence, and the strength of its community. I believe deeply in schools where students, families, and educators work in true partnership, and I look forward to building on GAA’s momentum, ensuring every learner feels supported, challenged, and inspired to succeed.”

About GEMS Education

GEMS Education is one of the world’s leading private K-12 education providers, educating over 200,000 students from 176+ nationalities across its global network of owned and managed schools. With nearly half a million alumni, GEMS has built a legacy of impact that spans generations and continents.

Established in Dubai in 1959, GEMS remains a family-founded and family-led organisation, guided by its visionary founder and chairman Sunny Varkey, and his sons Dino Varkey (Group CEO) and Jay Varkey (Deputy Group CEO).

With a focus on delivering high-quality education to students from all walks of life, GEMS offers a wide range of curricula and learning pathways. Each year, GEMS students graduate into the world’s top universities, including all eight Ivy League institutions and every UK Russell Group university, and go on to become leaders, innovators, and changemakers in every sector.

Through its expanding school network and philanthropic initiatives, GEMS is committed to its mission: to put a quality education within reach of every learner, everywhere.

Learn more at www.gemseducation.com

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Ambika Jadeja: ajadeja@webershandwick.com