Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Trading and investing platform, eToro, announces the appointment of Nagham Hassan as Market Analyst for the MENA region.

Based in the UAE, Nagham will provide market insights and analysis across global and regional financial markets, including stocks, commodities, and crypto. With six years of experience in the crypto industry, she has a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and macroeconomics.

Nagham has been creating crypto education content on her YouTube channel Bintcoin since 2021 to help more people understand and use digital assets. She is also an established market commentator, having been featured in leading business and finance outlets, spanning online and broadcast media.

Commenting on the appointment, George Naddaf, Managing Director at eToro MENA, said: “We are excited to welcome Nagham to eToro at a time of growing investor interest in financial markets and digital assets in the region. Nagham brings a unique combination of crypto expertise, a passion for financial education, and content creation experience. Her experience as both a market analyst and a trusted media voice will play an important role in strengthening eToro’s market insights and supporting investors across MENA.”

Nagham Hassan, Market Analyst at eToro MENA, added: “The UAE is a dynamic hub for finance and digital assets, making it an exciting base from which to analyse both regional and global markets. Over the past six years, my experience in financial markets has shown me how important timely, relevant and accessible insights are for investors of all levels of experience. I’m honoured to join eToro and contribute to a platform that is helping more people engage with markets through education, community and technology.”

Media Contacts:

etoro@golin-mena.com

About eToro:

eToro is a trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.