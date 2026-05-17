Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT), the preferred gateway for the Levant region and beyond, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jose Rueda as its new Chief Executive Officer. Rueda succeeds Harald Nijhof, who has served the terminal with distinction. This leadership transition marks a strategic step forward for ACT as it continues to strengthen its role as a vital hub for regional trade and global logistics.

Rueda brings a wealth of international expertise to the role, with a career spanning several decades in the shipping, port management, and logistics industries. His global perspective is informed by extensive experience in diverse markets, including Spain, Mexico, Turkey, and Costa Rica, where he has successfully managed large-scale terminal facilities and navigated intricate supply chain challenges.

This professional background is supported by a solid academic foundation, including a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from EAE Barcelona and degrees in Nautical Sciences and Maritime Transportation from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, as well as recent executive education in Public Engagement from the University of Oxford.

Most recently, Rueda served as the Managing Director of APM Terminals Moin in Costa Rica, where he was responsible for managing the country’s primary export gateway and overseeing significant throughput growth. A key hallmark of his leadership is the integration of "Lean" methodologies and operational efficiency frameworks, which have consistently driven improvements in safety, productivity, and customer satisfaction. Beyond his technical acumen, Rueda is recognized for his strategic capability in government relations and stakeholder engagement, having successfully negotiated high-level concession agreements and fostered constructive partnerships throughout his career.

With his appointment, Aqaba Container Terminal is poised to continue its trajectory of excellence and innovation. Rueda’s strategic vision and operational depth will be instrumental as the terminal enhances its service offerings and reinforces its position as the leading trade hub for Jordan and the surrounding region. This transition underscores ACT’s commitment to world-class leadership and its ongoing dedication to supporting the economic growth and prosperity of the communities it serves.