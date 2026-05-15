Kuwait City, Kuwait, United Hospitality Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Shadi Refai as Cluster General Manager for the Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait, Vignette Collection by IHG and a soon to be opened second hotel in Kuwait City marking a key milestone as the company continues to strengthen its regional footprint and accelerate its expansion across the Middle East.

Refai brings over two decades of international hospitality experience, with a career spanning leading luxury and upscale brands including Hilton, Shangri-La, Sofitel, Four Seasons, Wyndham and Centara. His experience covers key global markets across the Middle East, Asia and the United States, with a strong track record in hotel openings, operational leadership and driving commercial performance.

He joins Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait from Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, where he served as Hotel Manager, overseeing day-to-day operations and contributing to the property’s commercial performance and positioning within one of Dubai’s most competitive beachfront destinations. Prior to this, he held senior leadership roles including Director of Operations and General Manager, consistently delivering operational excellence and strong financial results.

At Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait, Refai will lead the hotel’s strategic and operational direction, with a clear focus on driving revenue growth, strengthening market positioning, and enhancing overall commercial performance. His appointment comes at a time of strong momentum for the property, as it continues to expand its culinary, leisure, and lifestyle offerings to capture both domestic and regional demand. In addition, he will oversee a soon-to-be-unveiled hotel in Kuwait, further reinforcing the group’s long-term commitment to the Kuwaiti market.

Commenting on the appointment, Klaus Assmann, CEO, Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, United Hospitality Management, said: “Kuwait represents an important market for United Hospitality Management, and Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait is our first property in Kuwait, plays a strategic role in our regional growth ambitions. Shadi’s appointment brings the leadership required to unlock the asset’s full commercial potential, strengthen its competitive positioning, and drive sustained performance. We are confident that under his direction, the hotel will further establish itself as a leading lifestyle destination in the market.”

Shadi Refai, General Manager, Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait added: “I am pleased to join Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait at such a pivotal stage of its growth. The property has already built strong foundations, and I look forward to working closely with the team to further elevate the guest experience, strengthen its positioning within the market, and deliver continued commercial success.”

For further information please contact Brazen MENA at

E: unitedhospitalitymanagement@brazenmena.com

About United Hospitality Management

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, with over 30 years of luxury expertise and more than USD 1 billion in assets under management. The group’s extensive portfolio includes partnerships with world-class brands such as IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, and Yotel, alongside Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes. UHM recently expanded its global footprint by entering the Indian market through the acquisition of Rosastays, adding 17 operational holiday homes across the country’s key leisure destinations.

Beyond core hotel management, UHM owns and operates a comprehensive lifestyle ecosystem dedicated to amplifying asset value in the hospitality industry. This includes over 20 specialty food and beverage brands, a dedicated wellness division led by its award-winning brand, ‘Serenity – The Art of Well Being’, its sub-brands ‘Pure by Serenity’ and ‘Active by Serenity’. These brands offer a holistic suite of world-class spa treatments, fitness facilities, non-invasive beauty therapies, and exclusive dining concepts, all defined by innovation and exceptional service.

With a legacy spanning Europe, Middle East and India, UHM has built a reputation for operational rigour, distinguished leadership, and strong industry relationships. By consistently developing winning hospitality concepts and maintaining a commitment to excellence, UHM remains a preferred partner for owners and investors worldwide.

For more information, visit unitedhospitality.com.

About Vignette Collection

Vignette Collection, IHG Hotels & Resorts’ first collection brand, is a family of one-of-a-kind properties in sought-after urban and resort locations where guests can indulge in a growing passion for stays that are authentic, experiential, and considerate.

Here for the next generation of luxury travellers seeking both discovery and purpose, Vignette Collection weaves responsibility, community, and locality together for stays that are as distinct as our hotels. The first Vignette Collection to open was Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Brisbane, Australia in December 2021.

There are now 11 open hotels, including Sindhorn Midtown in Bangkok, Thailand; Casa da Companhia in Porto, Portugal; and Yours Truly DC in Washington, D.C. More than 100 properties globally are anticipated to join over the next 10 years.

For more information, visit www.vignettecollectionhotels.com