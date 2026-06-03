Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Independent global professional services firm Praxis has appointed highly respected governance, compliance and risk adviser Brian Reilly as Senior Regulatory Adviser, further strengthening the Group’s growing corporate and funds platform in the Middle East.

As the first trustee licensed by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) in 2016, Praxis has built a decade-long track record in the region, with offices in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Based in Dubai, Brian’s appointment reflects increasing demand from institutional clients, fund and investment managers and international businesses seeking experienced governance, compliance and regulatory support across the GCC. His arrival is the latest in a series of senior appointments that underline Praxis’ continued investment in the region and its long-term growth ambitions.

Brian brings more than 25 years’ experience across financial services, spanning funds and trust administration, investment management, banking, regulatory oversight and risk management.

Prior to joining Praxis, he served as Regional Director for the Middle East at a leading global fund administration provider. He has also held senior positions at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) and spent nearly a decade with a leading global custodian and asset servicing provider, where he held senior compliance and risk roles across the UK, Channel Islands and Poland. Brian is an established independent non-executive director with board experience across FCA and DFSA-regulated firms. In addition, he holds advanced legal and professional qualifications in banking and finance law, compliance and international sanctions.

Working closely with Chris Gibbons, Group Head of Corporate & Funds, and colleagues across the Group, Brian will play a key role in expanding Praxis’ outsourced regulatory, compliance and governance offering, supporting clients with bespoke onshore and offshore corporate and fund administration solutions.

Brian commented: “Praxis has built a strong reputation in the region over the past decade, with a clear focus on client service, long-term relationships and independent thinking. I’m delighted to be joining a business with that track record and to help clients navigate an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

“There is a significant opportunity in the Middle East for high-quality outsourced governance, compliance and regulatory support, particularly as firms face increasing operational and regulatory expectations while seeking to scale efficiently across multiple jurisdictions.”

Robert Fearis, Group CEO of Praxis, added: “Brian is exceptionally well known across the region and brings deep technical expertise, commercial insight and extensive regulatory experience.

“As demand continues to grow from fund and investment managers launching in or migrating to the Middle East, his appointment significantly strengthens the specialist support we can provide to clients.

“Brian also brings unmatched market knowledge and the strategic perspective to help us further develop our outsourced regulatory and compliance proposition across the GCC over the coming years.”

ABOUT PRAXIS

Praxis is an independent, leading provider of bespoke private wealth, corporate & fund administration, pensions & employer solutions, and yacht services to individuals, families, and corporate and institutional clients across the world.

Praxis is the trading name of Praxis Group Limited, one of the largest independent financial services groups headquartered in the Channel Islands and employing around 400 staff globally.

www.praxisgroup.com

Source: AETOSWire

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Tracey O’Neill

Senior Communications Manager

tracey.oneill@praxisgroup.com