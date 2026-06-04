Ras Al Khaimah - The Cove Rotana Resort Ras Al Khaimah is proud to announce the appointment of Mr Azmi Shalaby as the new General Manager of the five-star property.

Set along a private stretch of coastline between rolling hills, lagoons, and lush landscaped gardens, the resort continues to strengthen its position as one of the emirate’s leading leisure destinations with the appointment of Shalaby as General Manager. Under his leadership, the property will focus on further elevating the guest journey, refining the resort in line with Rotana brand standards, strengthening commercial growth, and introducing new activations across the destination.

In his new role, Shalaby will oversee all aspects of the resort’s operations, supporting the continued evolution of the property while reinforcing Rotana’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences across the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Shalaby said: “I am pleased to join The Cove Rotana Resort Ras Al Khaimah at such an exciting stage in its journey. The resort already holds a distinctive position within the region’s hospitality landscape, and I look forward to working closely with the team to further enhance the guest experience, build on the property’s strong reputation, and continue creating memorable stays shaped by genuine hospitality and operational excellence.”

Bringing with him nearly 30 years of hospitality experience, Shalaby joins the resort following an accomplished career across internationally recognised hospitality brands. Having started his journey in the industry in 1996, he previously held leadership roles with InterContinental Hotels Group before joining Rotana in 2008 at Grand Rotana Resort & Spa.

Over the course of 18 successful years with Grand Rotana Resort & Spa, Shalaby played a key role in driving operational excellence, guest satisfaction, and commercial performance, while contributing to several notable industry achievements and awards. His extensive experience in resort operations, team leadership, and strategic planning positions him strongly to lead the next chapter of the resort’s journey.

Azmi Shalaby is available for media interviews and comment opportunities.

Visit The Cove Rotana Resort Ras Al Khaimah for more information and The Cove Rotana Resort on Instagram @thecoverotanaresort for the latest news and updates.

About The Cove Rotana Resort, Ras Al Khaimah

Set between desert hills and a 600-metre private beach, The Cove Rotana Resort in Ras Al Khaimah offers a tranquil coastal escape where Arabian charm meets Mediterranean elegance. Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the resort features 349 rooms and over 32 units of one, two and three-bedroom private villas, many with plunge pools and uninterrupted sea views.

Designed to resemble a secluded seaside village, the resort is defined by its Nubian-inspired architecture, winding pathways, and landscaped surroundings. Guests can experience a range of dining concepts across 11 outlets, from Mediterranean and international cuisine to relaxed beachfront lounges, alongside two infinity pools, a spa and wellness centre, and a variety of water and leisure activities.

For corporate guests, the resort provides three state-of-the-art meeting rooms - Diamond, Sapphire, and Crystal, equipped with the latest audio-visual technology.

With dedicated family offerings including a kids’ club and recreational facilities, as well as spaces suited to couples and longer stays, The Cove Rotana Resort blends understated luxury with a laid-back, resort-style atmosphere on the Ras Al Khaimah coastline.

Visit The Cove Rotana Resort Ras Al Khaimah for more information and The Cove Rotana Resort on Instagram @thecoverotanaresort for the latest news and updates.

Media contact: estee@mangrove-marketing.com and anoushka@mangrove-marketing.com.