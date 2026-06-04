Dammam, Saudi Arabia: ASMO, the joint venture between Saudi Aramco and DHL, has appointed Nico Schuetz as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. He will report to the ASMO Board and be based in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Nico assumes the role with established familiarity with ASMO, having been closely involved in the business during its pre-incorporation phase. During his tenure as CEO of DHL Supply Chain Middle East from 2022 to 2023, he contributed to the early development of the joint venture, helping shape its operating blueprint, align key stakeholders, and guide the business through a critical stage of its formation.

He most recently served as CEO of DHL Supply Chain France. Since joining DHL in 2006, Nico has held several senior leadership roles across strategy, transformation, and business leadership.

Salem A. Al Huraish, Chairman of ASMO, said:

“Nico brings first-hand understanding of ASMO, the strategic intent behind its establishment, and the environment in which it operates. Having been involved during the business’s formative stage, he is well positioned to lead ASMO through its next phase as it continues to strengthen its capabilities, build strategic partnerships and expand its role across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

Nico Schuetz, Chief Executive Officer of ASMO, said:

“I am pleased to return to ASMO at such an important stage in its journey. ASMO has already evolved from a newly established joint venture into an operating business, with key operations now live and the business serving its anchor customer, Saudi Aramco. Having been involved in shaping the business during its formative stage, I return with a clear view of ASMO’s purpose, its potential, and the role it can play across the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors. I look forward to working with the team and our stakeholders to build on that foundation and guide ASMO through its next stage of growth and delivery.”

Since its establishment, ASMO has built a growing operational footprint, assuming management of three Saudi Aramco facilities in Riyadh, Jazan and the Central Pipe Yard, one of the largest pipe yards in the world. It has also expanded procurement services for its anchor customer, Saudi Aramco, across key categories through a broad supplier network. Most recently, ASMO marked the groundbreaking of its first purpose-built logistics hub and largest facility to date at SPARK. By 2030, ASMO is projected to manage procurement activities exceeding USD 8 billion annually, supported by a national network of six strategically located facilities across the Kingdom.

About ASMO

We are ASMO. Our mission is to provide reliable, world-class procurement and end-to-end supply chain services that create value for companies in the energy, chemical, and industrial sectors across Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.

With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and cost optimization, ASMO delivers streamlined and sustainable supply chain solutions. Its expertise spans materials procurement, inventory management, logistics, reverse logistics, and warehousing, supported by advanced digital and operational technologies.

As a contributor to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, ASMO supports economic diversification and resilience by advancing localization and building long-term strategic partnerships.

To learn more, please visit www.asmo.com