New role to support regional expansion with traveller‑centric, data‑led corporate travel programmes

Dubai, UAE: dnata Travel Group has announced the appointment of Maura Geertsma as its new Divisional Vice President, Corporate Travel. The newly created role strengthens the company’s ability to meet global demand for strategic corporate travel solutions.

Based in Dubai, Maura will oversee dnata Travel Management – the Group’s corporate travel business – working closely with its regional leadership across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Iraq to enhance service excellence, strengthen market positioning, and drive the next phase of strategic growth. She brings more than 20 years of international experience across the travel, hospitality, and mobility sectors, leading commercial, customer, and partner functions across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas, with a consistent record of linking commercial strategy to long‑term value.

dnata Travel Management delivers end-to-end, traveller-centric programmes powered by advanced technology and regional expertise. As traveller expectations evolve toward more purposeful, premium, and flexible ‘bleisure’ travel, the company is enhancing its offering through digitised, data-led programmes and real-time duty of care.

John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Maura to the dnata Travel Group Executive Team. Maura’s global perspective and people‑first leadership will help us scale technology‑driven programmes, from online booking tools and virtual payments to real‑time visibility, while continuing to support our busiest routes within the GCC and globally.”

“I’m honoured to join dnata Travel Group,” added Maura. “My focus is to keep the traveller at the centre, raise the bar for premium and executive journeys, and deliver measurable value for our clients. I look forward to partnering with our customers and teams as we build the next phase of sustainable, connected, end-to-end corporate travel.”

As a leading corporate travel provider in the Middle East, dnata Travel Management delivers a comprehensive suite of travel programme solutions built around traveller needs. Backed by dnata Travel Group’s global platform, the business combines advanced technology, expert service, and strong supplier partnerships to support organisations across the region. Find out more at www.dnata.com/travel.

Contact

dnata Public Relations

public.relations@dnata.com