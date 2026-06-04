Dubai - Revolut has today announced that Co-founder Vlad Yatsenko has decided to transition from Chief Technology Officer (CTO) into a Non-Executive Director (NED) capacity on the Board, effective 1st July 2026. In this ongoing role, he will continue to lend his expertise to the company.

This transition follows over a decade of excellence as one of the core architects of Revolut’s innovative platform. He will be succeeded by Donato Lucia as Vice President of Technology.

Donato has been a key member of Revolut's engineering team for the past eight years, most recently serving as Head of Technology. His proven technical leadership and intimate knowledge of the core architecture make him uniquely qualified to drive Revolut’s global engineering division forward