Dubai, UAE – Alban Hohmann‑Schauly recently joined Swedish Conglomerate, Alfa Laval, as Vice President of the Energy Division for the Middle East, South & East Africa (MESEA) region. Alban will lead the regional Energy Division to accelerate growth, strengthen customer partnerships, and advance Alfa Laval’s contribution to a more efficient and sustainable energy future.

Alban joins Alfa Laval from Caterpillar, where he most recently managed the Data Center segment for Africa & the Middle East. In this role, he led regional sales and marketing strategies for power solutions in the rapidly expanding data centers sector. His expertise spans business development, strategic growth leadership, and the deployment of high-performance energy and industrial solutions across international markets.

Prior to Caterpillar, Alban held several senior leadership roles at Cummins Inc. in both the Middle East and the United Kingdom, driving commercial excellence and market expansion initiatives. He also brings early career experience from Hewlett Packard in France, where he served as Product and Brand Manager.

With more than 16 years of global experience in the energy and digital infrastructure industries, Alban has built a strong track record in market analysis, customer segmentation, and developing high impact partnerships. His ability to navigate complex environments and drive sustainable, scalable growth will be instrumental as Alfa Laval continues to expand its footprint in the regional energy sector.

“We are delighted to welcome Alban to Alfa Laval,” said Cedric Domont, President of Alfa Laval MESEA. “His deep industry expertise and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in strengthening our position in the region and supporting our customers on their energy‑efficiency and decarbonization journeys.”

About Alfa Laval MESEA

Alfa Laval Middle East Ltd. launched its operations in 1994 from a regional office in the UAE. Currently, the company boasts over 230 employees across 12 sites, six service centers, and nine field service stations, serving 43 countries in the Middle East, Egypt, and Southeast Africa. With a customer base of over 1,000 satisfied clients and 36,500 installed units, Alfa Laval Middle East Ltd. has consistently delivered excellence and innovation. Notable projects include providing heat exchangers for HVAC applications in Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, and supplying compact heat exchangers for the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in NEOM, showcasing the company’s pioneering efforts in sustainability across the region and the world.

About Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we’re innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. We’re set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we’re decarbonizing the marine fleet that’s the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that free our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers’ businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we’re pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 69.7 billion (6 BEUR) in 2025. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

https://www.alfalaval.ae/