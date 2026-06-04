Vaseline® announces global superstar JENNIE as Global Ambassador for its body care collection. The partnership brings together one of the world’s most iconic body care brands with a modern cultural figure who represents confidence and self-expression through everyday care. Grounded in simple, effective body care, the collaboration celebrates healthy, glowing skin you can feel confident in.

Recognized worldwide for her influence across music, fashion, and culture, JENNIE’s effortless glow has become a defining part of her personal style. Whether she’s performing, on the red carpet, or traveling, body care remains an important part of her daily routine. For JENNIE, Vaseline has long been a familiar part of everyday life.

JENNIE’s debut campaign for Vaseline® offers a closer look into her body care routine, highlighting the rituals and consistency behind healthy-looking, hydrated skin and the role body care plays in helping her feel confident in every setting.

“For me, body care has always mattered just as much as hair and skin care, so partnering with Vaseline® feels like a natural fit,” says JENNIE. “I love sauna sessions and cold plunges to keep my skin feeling healthy, and afterwards I always reach for a moisturizing lotion to lock in the glow. Gluta-Hya is one of my favorites because it’s light, never sticky, and leaves my skin feeling hydrated and dewy.”

The partnership brings Vaseline®’s trusted body care expertise into a modern beauty and lifestyle conversation through JENNIE, highlighting the role of healthy-looking skin in everyday confidence.

“For generations, Vaseline® has created body care products people know and trust,” says Fernando Kahane, Global Brand VP at Vaseline®. “With Gluta-Hya, we continue to evolve body care through high-performance formulas designed to help skin feel healthy, hydrated, and cared for. JENNIE naturally reflects that confidence and effortless glow.”

As ambassador for the Vaseline® body care collection, each range delivers advanced skincare through performance-led innovation.

About Vaseline® Gluta-Hya

The Vaseline® Gluta-Hya range brings advanced body care together with high-performance ingredients and lightweight textures. Leading the range is Vaseline® Gluta-Hya Smooth Radiance Serum Burst Lotion. Powered by GlutaGlow™ technology, it delivers 70x more brightening efficacy than Vitamin C. Its unique serum burst technology delivers deep absorption in 5 seconds, leaving skin bright and hydrated-never sticky.

For more information, you can reach us at:

Aarathy Krishna Kumar

aarathy@wemakeitmumkin.com