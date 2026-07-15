UAE, Dubai: Pepperstone, a leading Forex (FX) and Contracts for Difference (CFD) brokerage has today announced it has strengthened its leadership team in the Middle East with the appointment of Mohammed Almadhoun as Head of Middle East and Osama Hamdan as Head of Sales. This latest team expansion reinforces the broker's long-term commitment to becoming one of the world's fastest-growing financial services firms.

The dual appointments mark another milestone in Pepperstone's regional growth strategy, following the company's expansion into the UAE with its CMA Category 5 licence and Dubai office. The appointments also reflect Pepperstone’s continued investment in local leadership as it expands its presence across the GCC and wider MENA region, whilst continuously delivering an exceptional trading experience for its clients.

Mohammed Almadhoun, as Head of Middle East, will oversee the company's regional operations and growth strategy, supporting market expansion while ensuring Pepperstone continues to deliver market-leading service and innovation across the region. Mohammed joins Pepperstone from Equiti Group, where he served as Sales Director. Prior to Equiti, he spent eight years at ADSS in a number of commercial and partnership leadership roles, bringing extensive experience in regional business development and strategic partnerships across the UAE.

As Head of Sales, Osama Hamdan will lead Pepperstone's regional sales strategy, focusing on business development, client acquisition and strengthening strategic partnerships. Osama joins Pepperstone from XTB, where he most recently served as Director of Business Development. Having also held senior commercial roles at Axi and ADSS, he brings extensive experience in sales leadership, client acquisition and business development across the Middle East.

Marc Boever, Head of EMEA at Pepperstone, said:

"The Middle East remains one of the most dynamic and strategically important regions for Pepperstone. As demand for sophisticated trading solutions continues to grow, investing in exceptional local leadership is essential. Osama and Mohammed each bring an outstanding combination of industry expertise, commercial acumen and regional knowledge that will help us deepen client relationships, accelerate growth and strengthen our position across MENA. We're delighted to welcome them both to the Pepperstone team."

Mohammed Almadhoun, Head of Middle East at Pepperstone, added:

"The MENA region continues to present significant opportunities as trading participation and financial market sophistication increase. I'm excited to join Pepperstone at this stage of its regional journey and look forward to strengthening our local presence and delivering greater value for traders across the region."

Osama Hamdan, Head of Sales at Pepperstone, said:

"Pepperstone has built an outstanding reputation globally for putting traders first through innovative technology, competitive trading conditions and exceptional client service.I'm excited to work with our clients and partners as we continue to grow our presence across the Middle East."

The appointments underscore Pepperstone's long-term commitment to the Middle East. By combining world-class technology with experienced regional leadership, Pepperstone continues to empower traders with the tools, support and market access they need to navigate today's financial markets with confidence.

For more information about Pepperstone, please visit www.pepperstone.com

About Pepperstone:

Pepperstone is an award-winning online trading brokerage, offering traders across the globe cutting-edge technology to trade the world's markets. With a commitment to innovation, education, and exceptional customer service, Pepperstone provides a robust trading environment for both novice and experienced traders.

Pepperstone is one of the world’s largest forex brokers, trusted by over 400,000 traders globally and regulated by ASIC, SCB, FCA, DFSA, CMA, BaFin and CySEC.