Christian Kiefer, CEO and Founder of Spa Wellness Project Management, has been named the UAE Regional Ambassador for World Wellness Weekend (WWW), the not-for-profit global movement that unites 15,000 venues across 190 countries around a single cause: making wellness accessible to everyone. The appointment comes as the initiative marks its 10th edition, taking place 18–20 September 2026.

The timing is notable. The UAE's wellness economy is now valued at $40.8 billion, the largest and fastest-growing in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the Global Wellness Institute — expanding 14.3% annually since 2019, driven in large part by a wellness tourism sector now worth $11.3 billion.

The appointment also comes at a meaningful moment for the region. After a period of heightened uncertainty across the Middle East in recent months, the case for accessible, community-focused wellness feels especially timely — offering people a free, welcoming way to reconnect, unwind and take care of themselves.

For Kiefer, the ambassador role is a natural extension of a career built on that belief. Driven by his own passion for making wellness accessible to everyone, he is encouraging hotels, spas, gyms and studios across the country to take part in the September weekend by offering free collective activities to the public.



“Wellness is no longer a luxury add-on — it's become a fundamental expectation for how people want to live, travel and take care of themselves, and the UAE is right at the heart of that shift globally,” said Christian Kiefer. “As Ambassador for World Wellness Weekend in the UAE, my mission is simple: make it as easy as possible for hotels, spas, fitness studios and clubs across the region to open their doors, even in a small way, and be part of a global movement taking place across 190 countries.”

On the third weekend of every September, participating venues invite locals and visitors to enjoy free collective classes and workshops — from movement and mindfulness sessions to practical talks on sleep, nutrition, beauty and stress management. The UAE has already built strong momentum on the platform: 77 venues took part in 2025. Kiefer's goal as ambassador is to significantly grow that number for the 10th edition.

Venues can choose their own level of involvement: an Official Participant hosts one free activity; a Wellness Champion organizes three different collective classes or workshops aimed at different audiences; and a Wellness Hero goes further still, with five activities including one for team members and one for the underprivileged community. Registration at any level is free.

Kiefer's own wellness brands, Rayya Wellness and Wellbeings Holistic Healing, will also take part in the 10th edition, hosting free wellness activities and spa treatments across their UAE locations — details of which will be announced separately.

UAE hotels, resorts, fitness clubs, yoga and Pilates studios, dance schools, martial arts dojos, spas, salons, hot springs and thalassotherapy centers can register free at www.wellmap.org ahead of the 18–20 September weekend. Early registration gives venues more time to plan activities, secure instructors and build local buzz before the event. The UAE's 2025 roster of participating venues can be viewed on the Wellness Map.