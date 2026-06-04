Manama, Bahrain: Beyon has announced the appointment of Rashed Mohamed as Group Chief Technology Officer. Rashed has been leading the evolution of network and IT platforms at Batelco by Beyon as CTO since 2024.

A seasoned Bahraini technology leader with more than 20 years of industry experience, Rashed brings deep expertise across mobile and fixed networks, IT transformation, digital infrastructure, and technology strategy. Throughout his career, he has successfully led large-scale transformation initiatives that have enhanced operational capabilities, accelerated innovation, and supported sustainable business growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Beyon Group CEO Andrew Kvaalseth said: “We are delighted to welcome Rashed Mohamed as Group CTO, reflecting both his strong leadership track record and the critical role technology continues to play in Beyon’s growth strategy. His extensive experience and deep understanding of our business and markets will help accelerate Beyon’s use of AI and emerging technologies to empower our teams, strengthen technological capabilities, digital platforms, and next generation services across the Group.”

“This appointment also reflects Beyon Board of Directors’ commitment to investing in and highlighting national talent and reinforces the Group’s emphasis on advancing Bahraini capabilities within its group of companies. With the appointment of Rashed Mohamed, Bahraini nationals now make up 90% of the executive management team at Beyon Group.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashed Mohamed said: “I am honoured to join the Group leadership team and help advance Beyon’s technology and growth agenda across the Group and its markets. I look forward to driving innovation, advancing next-generation digital solutions, and contributing to the Group’s next phase of growth in an era increasingly shaped by AI and digital transformation.”

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

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ABOUT BEYON:

Beyon is a global technology group, dedicated to bringing technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions. As a group, Beyon is focused on creating a prosperous digital growth portfolio through its subsidiary companies Batelco, Beyon Money, Beyon Cyber, Beyon Solutions, and Beyon Connect. Beyon also supports a successful group of international investments, subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Diego Garcia, St. Helena, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

Beyon is a listed entity on the Bahrain Bourse, for more information visit www.beyon.com