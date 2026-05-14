LONDON – Global claims services provider McLarens has announced two senior leadership appointments in the Middle East, reinforcing its commitment to long-term regional development.

McLarens has appointed Mahesh Ganesan as Operations Director - Middle East. In this newly created role, Mahesh will oversee regional operations, with a focus on improving efficiency and delivering a consistent, high-quality service for clients across the Middle East.

Mahesh joined McLarens in 2009 as an intern in the UK and has since built a career spanning technical, operational and leadership roles within the organisation. He relocated to Dubai in 2024 and has played a central role in developing the Middle East business. His appointment reflects his deep understanding of McLarens' operating model and his proven ability to lead teams and drive operational improvement.

McLarens has also appointed Ollie Waterman as Commercial Development Director - Middle East. Ollie joins with extensive experience handling major and complex losses across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. He was previously Head of Property for the Middle East at an international loss-adjusting firm and brings market knowledge and technical expertise across a broad range of sectors.

In his new role, Ollie will lead commercial development across the region, with a focus on client engagement, service excellence and expanding McLarens' presence across key markets.

Both based in Dubai, these appointments reflect McLarens' ongoing investment in its Middle East operations, particularly as the region navigates geopolitical tensions and a complex and developing market environment.

Steven Wallace, Managing Director, EMEA, commented: "The Middle East is an important region for McLarens, and these appointments reflect our commitment to investing in the right leadership to support our clients and grow sustainably."

He added: "Mahesh's journey through the business - from intern to Operations Director - and his extensive operational expertise make him ideally placed to lead our Middle East operations. Ollie brings strong commercial insight and real technical credibility across the region. Together, they will be central to the continued development of our Middle East offering, and to ensuring we deliver the quality of service our clients expect."

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About McLarens

Founded in 1932, McLarens is a leading independent global insurance services provider with offices and operations strategically located in 45 countries worldwide. With a focus on complex, commercial and niche markets, the company provides loss adjusting, claims and risk management services, as well as auditing and pre-risk surveying. McLarens’ global footprint enables it to provide streamlined consistent service to clients across the world, while at the same time delivering local expertise and responsive service. The company’s expert adjusters have an average of over 20 years’ experience, operating across a range of industries with specialties including: Property, Casualty, Crisis Management, Natural Resources, Construction & Engineering, Agriculture, Aviation, Forensic Accounting, Investigation, Marine, FAJ & Specie, Global TPA Services and Environmental consulting services. For more information, please visit: www.mclarens.com.