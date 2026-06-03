XS.com, the award-winning global FinTech and financial services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Giannis Kontogiannis as Head of Funding. This appointment reflects the Group’s continued focus on strengthening its operational infrastructure, optimizing global payment operations, and delivering a seamless funding experience for clients across its international markets.

As XS.com further broadens its international presence, the global multi-asset broker remains committed to enhancing the efficiency, security, and stability of its financial operations. The appointment of Giannis Kontogiannis represents another key milestone in advancing the broker’s operational framework and elevating the client funding experience across multiple regions and regulatory environments.

With extensive experience in the financial services sector, Giannis Kontogiannis brings a strong background in funding operations, payment systems management, financial reconciliations, and cross-functional operational leadership. Throughout his career, he has successfully led global funding teams, managed payment service provider (PSP) integrations, and overseen large-scale client transaction operations within highly regulated financial environments.

Prior to joining XS.com, Giannis held senior operational and finance-related positions at internationally recognized brokerage firms, where he was responsible for overseeing deposits and withdrawals processing, client money reconciliations, PSP relationships, CRM system configurations, and regulatory reporting requirements across multiple regions.

His expertise spans payment flow optimization, cost efficiency initiatives, financial controls, operational risk management, and collaboration with Compliance, Finance, and Risk departments to ensure adherence to international regulatory standards.

“Joining XS.com represents an exciting opportunity to be part of a global broker that continues to raise the bar within the financial services industry,” said Giannis Kontogiannis, Head of Funding at XS.com.

“My focus will be on further strengthening the XS.com’s global funding infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring clients benefit from secure, streamlined, and reliable payment solutions across all markets ”

Mohamad K. Ibrahim, Group CEO at XS.com, commented:

“Giannis brings valuable operational expertise and deep industry knowledge that will further strengthen our global funding infrastructure. His experience managing complex payment ecosystems and international funding operations aligns perfectly with our long-term strategic objectives. We are confident his contribution will support our continued operational growth and client-focused initiatives.”

In his new position, Giannis Kontogiannis will lead XS.com’s international funding division, overseeing payment operations, PSP partnerships, reconciliation controls, and process improvements aimed at supporting scalable and efficient global transaction flows.

This strategic appointment reinforces XS.com’s focus on building a strong leadership structure and further advancing its operational excellence, payment infrastructure, and client-centric trading environment across global markets.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.