Fortune recently named Citigroup chair and CEO Jane Fraser the most powerful woman in business in their annual list, five years after Fraser became the first woman to lead Citi in 2021.

This recognition comes on the back of Citi reporting decade high revenue in the first quarter and the progress Citi has made since her appointment in 2021, with Fortune noting the 83% increase in Citi’s value during that period. It also comes just after Citi’s 2026 Investor Day held at the bank’s headquarters in New York on May 7.

Investor Day was led by Jane and the leaders of Citi’s five businesses and the bank’s Chief Financial Officer. Citi outlined a clear path to stronger, more durable returns, including new near term and medium term RoTCE targets. Investor Day also highlighted Citi’s international network remains a core and increasing competitive advantage on the back of macro and global volatility.

Citi’s breadth, depth, and scale provide the resilience to support client needs in all environments, with Investor Day underlining Citi supports 80% of US and Global Fortune 500 companies around the world. Investor Day follows a strong performance at first quarter earnings on April 14 - with revenues of US$24bn up 14% year on year, and net income of US$5.8bn, up 42% year on year.

Further presentations across the bank’s five businesses underlined the progress made in reshaping Citi. This has been reflected in a share price that has more than doubled since the bank’s last investor day in March 2022.

It is an honor to be recognized alongside so many exceptional leaders. Behind each of them is an equally impressive group of people worth recognition. Over 220,000 Citi colleagues around the world are driving change and delivering results. Some out in front, winning business and shaping markets, others behind the scenes, modernizing our infrastructure and protecting our firm and clients. All of them relentless,” Fraser said. “Together, we are building a stronger, more disciplined bank. A Citi defined by intellectual firepower, ingenuity, scale, executional excellence and drive. And we are only just getting started.”

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