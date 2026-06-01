Hong Kong – Langham Hospitality Group has appointed Josh Littman as Head of Development – EMEA. Based in London, Littman will lead the Group’s expansion efforts across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a focus on securing new hotel and branded residence contracts for The Langham Hotels & Resorts, Cordis Hotels & Resorts, Eaton and Ying’nFlo.

“The opportunities we’re seeing across the EMEA region continue to strengthen as owners and developers increasingly seek brands with clear positioning and long-term relevance,” Langham Hospitality Group CEO Bob van den Oord said. “With landmark openings such as The Langham, Venice and The Langham, Diriyah already helping to build momentum for the Group across the region, Josh’s broad range of experience, which extends across the luxury, upscale, resorts and branded residences segments, makes him exceptionally well placed to help us capitalise on these opportunities. His track record of working with owners and investors across a wide range of projects and markets will be a major asset as we expand our portfolio.”

Littman brings over two decades of experience spanning hospitality development, investment advisory and mixed-use property planning. He most recently served as Vice President of Development, EMEA for Starwood Hotels, where he oversaw regional growth for Baccarat Hotels, 1 Hotels and Treehouse Hotels. During his time there, he worked closely with owners, developers and capital partners to secure hotel and residential agreements across major urban and resort destinations. Prior to that, Littman held senior development positions with InterContinental Hotels Group and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, where he played a key role in advancing the companies’ growth strategies across Europe and the Middle East.

Littman’s career has also included advisory work with AECOM Economics, formerly Economics Research Associates, where he specialised in hotel, resort and mixed-use property planning for owners and investors across EMEA, Asia, the Caribbean and Latin America. He additionally held property financing and feasibility roles with Kerzner International and PKF Consulting, giving him broad exposure to the strategic, commercial and analytical aspects of hospitality real estate.



About Langham Hospitality Group

A wholly owned subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, Langham Hospitality Group (LHG) is a global hotels, resorts and residences operator with a family of distinctive brands that include The Langham Hotels and Resorts, Cordis Hotels and Resorts, Eaton and Ying’nFlo. With over 40 hotels, resorts and residences in operation or development, LHG has an international footprint that extends across Asia, Europe, North America, Australasia and the Middle East. The group takes its name from The Langham, London, Europe's first Grand Hotel which for 160 years has been the pinnacle of sophisticated hospitality. The property’s philosophies are reflected Group-wide through inspiring design, cutting-edge innovation, sincere service and an unwavering commitment to building great memories. For more information, visit LanghamHospitalityGroup.com.

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