​​​​​​Dubai, UAE – AmiViz, the Middle East’s leading cybersecurity and AI‑focused value‑added distributor, today announced the appointment of Ramkumar Balakrishnan as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant milestone in the company’s evolution and long‑term strategy across the Middle East and Africa. His appointment reflects AmiViz’s ambition to accelerate its transformation into a services‑led, consultative technology leader spanning cybersecurity, Agentic AI, digital infrastructure, data resilience and hybrid cloud deployment.

Ramkumar’s proven track record, regional credibility and deep understanding of partner ecosystems position him to scale the business, expand the technology portfolio and deliver long‑term value to partners and customers. With more than twenty‑five years of leadership experience across India, the Middle East, Africa and EMEA, he has held senior roles at IBM, Redington Gulf and Amazon Web Services. He is widely recognised for architecting and expanding Redington Gulf’s value‑added distribution business, and in his most recent role at AWS, he led the channel across the EMEA region. Over his career, he has built high‑growth businesses, onboarded more than seventy global technology vendors and pioneered digital delivery models that reshaped partner engagement and accelerated cloud adoption across the region.

Speaking on his appointment, Ramkumar Balakrishnan said: “AmiViz is entering one of the most exciting chapters in its journey. The region is undergoing a profound shift driven by cloud, data intelligence and the rise of Agentic AI. My focus will be on strengthening our five strategic pillars and empowering our partners with the technologies, services and expertise they need to lead in this new digital era. Together, we will build a future‑ready ecosystem that delivers meaningful outcomes for customers across the Middle East and Africa.”

AmiViz’s leadership transition comes at a pivotal time as the company expands its strategic scope beyond cybersecurity to address the region’s growing demand for sovereign cloud, data governance, digital infrastructure and AI‑driven innovation. The company is reinforcing its presence across the Middle East and preparing for expansion into Africa in 2026. Investments in talent, regional capabilities and a new AI Centre of Excellence in the UAE will further strengthen its position as a hub for advanced technology enablement.

Ramkumar’s leadership marks the beginning of a bold new chapter for AmiViz—one defined by innovation, regional expansion and a renewed commitment to enabling partners in a rapidly transforming digital economy.

About AmiViz

AmiViz is a leading cybersecurity and AI focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East. With a deep commitment to cybersecurity, we deliver specialized expertise and personalized service to its partners across the region.

At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.

Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

PR Contact

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: sanjeev@vistarmea.com