Dubai, UAE - General Motors (GM) Africa and Middle East today announced senior leadership changes in its Commercial Operations, effective June 1, 2026.

Rohan Fernandes, currently managing director, Commercial Operations, Africa and Middle East (AMEO), has been appointed to succeed Sharon Nishi, chair and managing director of GM Egypt and Africa, who will retire on August 31, 2026. Nishi and Fernandes will begin transitioning the leadership responsibilities immediately.

Mohammed Al-Fayyad has been appointed managing director, AMEO Commercial Operations, succeeding Fernandes in the role.

Al-Fayyad will join the GM Africa and Middle East Leadership Team and report to Jorge Plata, president and managing director, General Motors Africa and Middle East.

“Al-Fayyad brings strong regional knowledge, deep commercial experience and a clear understanding of our business and dealer partners,” said Plata. “His commitment to stronger integration and disciplined execution will help position GM for the next phase of growth while delivering the sales and ownership experience our customers expect.”

Plata also thanked Fernandes for his leadership of the Commercial Operations business and wished him continued success in his new role.

“Rohan has played an instrumental role in building GM’s sales momentum and delivering consistent growth,” said Plata. “He has built strong relationships with our dealer partners across the region and helped lead a strategy that expanded our vehicle portfolio to provide customers different price points and propulsion systems.”

Al-Fayyad’s appointment reflects GM’s commitment to developing and advancing homegrown talent. He returns to the Middle East after five years in international leadership roles across the United States and Europe. A longtime GM leader, he brings deep regional expertise and a strong track record across Sales, Public Relations, Strategy and Aftersales.

“Returning to the AMEO organization at such a pivotal time for the automotive industry is a meaningful opportunity,” said Al-Fayyad. “My experiences in the U.S. and Europe have strengthened my commitment to driving profitability through innovation, customer care and operational excellence. I look forward to working with our teams, dealers and partners to build on our momentum and deliver sustainable value across the region.”

Most recently, Al-Fayyad served as Customer Care and Aftersales director for GM Europe, where he helped drive strong growth, advance strategic transformation and position the business for profitability in 2026. Before that, he was general director, Independent Aftermarket (IAM), in the United States, where he led double-digit top-line revenue growth, improved profitability and helped shape the IAM strategy.

Al-Fayyad joined GM Middle East in 2007 as a dealer standards manager. He progressed through the organization to become sales business manager for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, before taking on a range of sales and marketing roles in Dubai. In 2015, he was appointed director of Customer Care and Aftersales. Al-Fayyad holds a BA in Economics from the University of Jordan and an MBA from Coventry University.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. In the region, GM represents Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

CONTACT:

Diana Al Shafie

Corporate Communications Lead

GM Africa & Middle East

Email: diana.alshafie@gm.com