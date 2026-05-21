Salalah: Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara is delighted to announce the promotion of Raja Ganesan as Food & Beverage Manager, where he will now spearhead all dining venues and culinary operations across the luxury beachfront resort.

A valued member of the resort team since 2021, Raja first joined Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara as Head Sommelier before being promoted to Assistant Food & Beverage Manager in 2023. Throughout his journey with the resort, he has consistently demonstrated strong operational leadership, a deep passion for guest service, and an exceptional understanding of luxury food and beverage experiences.

With over 19 years of hospitality experience across Oman and the Maldives, Raja has built an impressive career within Minor Hotels, holding several key positions within the MINOR hotels portfolio including Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort, Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, Naladhu Private Island Maldives, and Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara. His progression through the ranks, from bartender and sommelier roles to senior management positions, reflects both his dedication to the industry and his commitment to excellence.

Raja’s expertise spans food and beverage operations, beverage management, outlet leadership, team development, and luxury guest engagement. He also holds professional certifications in Food Protection and Wines, further strengthening his extensive knowledge within the sector.

In his new role, Raja will oversee the resort’s acclaimed culinary venues, including Mekong, the resort’s signature Asian fusion restaurant; Al Mina, the Mediterranean-inspired beachfront venue; Sakalan, the all-day dining restaurant known for its themed evenings and international cuisine; as well as in-villa dining, bar operations, and bespoke dining experiences across the property.

General Manager Andrea Orrú shared, “Raja’s promotion is incredibly well deserved and reflects both his dedication and growth within the Anantara family. His operational expertise, leadership style, and passion for delivering memorable guest experiences make him the ideal person to lead our Food & Beverage division into its next chapter. We are proud to see his continued development within Minor Hotels.”

Raja commented, “It is an honour to step into this role at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara, a property that has become very close to my heart over the years. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the talented team here to further elevate our dining experiences and showcase the exceptional hospitality that Oman is known for.”

About Anantara Hotels & Resorts

A luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, Anantara has connected guests to genuine places, people and stories in some of the world’s most extraordinary destinations since 2001. Each Anantara embraces the surroundings and culture of its destination to create unforgettable memories for every guest. From city to sea and desert to jungle, Anantara delivers heartfelt, Thai-inspired hospitality at its over 50 hotels and resorts across Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

Anantara is part of global hospitality group Minor Hotels and a member of the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

Visit anantara.com for more information, and connect with Anantara on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

About Minor Hotels

Minor Hotels is a global hospitality group operating over 550 hotels, resorts and residences in 56 countries, pursuing its vision of crafting a more passionate and interconnected world. As a hotel owner, operator and investor, Minor Hotels fulfils the needs and desires of today’s global travellers through its diverse portfolio of eight hotel brands – Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks and Tivoli – and a collection of related businesses. Minor Hotels is rapidly accelerating its global growth ambitions, aiming to add more than 200 hotels by the end of 2026.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, and participates in the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For more information, please visit minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook and LinkedIn.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nawfal Mbamba

Director of Marketing and Communications

Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara

E: nmbamba@anantara.com