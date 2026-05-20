Dubai, UAE - RAW Coffee Company has appointed Charl Badenhorst as Partner and Chief Growth Officer, marking a significant leadership expansion as the UAE-born specialty coffee pioneer accelerates its next phase of regional growth, hospitality concepts, and integrated beverage platform development.

With more than 25 years of experience across hospitality, franchising, and multi-market food and beverage operations, Charl joins RAW after holding senior leadership roles tied to major regional and international operators including, Alshaya Group, where he worked with brands such as Shake Shack, as well as Al Nasser Holdings and Minor International, among others.

Founded 18 years ago as the UAE’s first specialty coffee roaster, RAW has evolved into a diversified beverage solutions business serving both B2B and B2C markets across the GCC. Today, the company’s offering extends beyond roasted coffee to include equipment supply, barista training, menu development, technical servicing, hospitality concepts, and curated non-coffee beverage portfolios.

The appointment comes during a period of continued growth and operational expansion for the business. Over the past year, RAW has grown to a team of 80 employees, secured a second warehousing facility dedicated to logistics and storage, expanded its B2B portfolio, and is preparing to launch its second five-star hotel lobby café takeover alongside several new concept developments currently underway.

“The regional specialty coffee and beverage sector is entering a very different era from the one we built RAW in, nearly two decades ago,” said Matt Toogood, CEO of RAW Coffee Company. “The opportunity today is no longer just about opening cafés. It’s about building resilient platforms, strong operational infrastructure, meaningful partnerships, and scalable systems that can support long-term growth. Bringing Charl into the partnership significantly strengthens our ability to execute on that vision.”

Charl joins founders Kim Thompson and Matt Toogood as an equal partner, with a focus on accelerating scalable growth across hospitality concepts, strategic partnerships, beverage distribution, and operational infrastructure.

“What drew me to RAW was not just the strength of the brand, but the depth of the platform already in place,” said Charl Badenhorst. “The business has strong operational foundations, trusted supplier relationships, and a deeply values-led culture. The opportunity now is to build on that foundation and help evolve RAW into a broader, regionally influential beverage and hospitality platform.”

Over the next 12 to 24 months, RAW plans to focus on controlled expansion, infrastructure investment, new branded concepts, regional partnerships, and strengthening its position as a long-term strategic partner for hospitality operators and international brands entering the GCC.

About RAW Coffee Company

RAW Coffee Company, established in July 2007, is a specialty coffee roastery based in Dubai. Owned and operated by caffeine aficionados Kim Thompson and Matt Toogood, RAW is dedicated to providing premium roasted coffee to a niche market that values quality, freshness, and sustainability. With almost 18 years of experience leading the Middle Eastern specialty coffee scene, RAW is committed to ethical and sustainable business practices, ensuring fair treatment of their supply chain, their farmers and producers and their team.

RAW’s core values include direct and ethical business practices and a promise to deliver premium quality, locally-roasted coffee to our customers. In addition to supplying fresh beans, we also provide barista training, import Italian espresso equipment, consultation to hospitality partners, an extensive coffee retail section for grab-and-go customers along with a convenient online home delivery platform. At RAW Coffee Company, we believe in committing to sustainability and its long-term impact to the growth and development of our industry.

RAW Coffee Company has been named BBC Good Food’s Homegrown Roastery UAE Winner 2022 and recognized by Dubai Economy & Tourism for its positive contributions to the F&B industry.

RAW Brands include:

RAW Coffee Company

RAW Beverage Trading

ReadyRAW

Rocket Fuel

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