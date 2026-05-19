Abu Dhabi, UAE – Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, visited the stand of Tasleeh Holding during the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026), where he was introduced to the company’s latest Smart Weapons Storage (SWS) solutions and systems.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed by Salem Al Matrooshi, CEO of Tasleeh Holding, on the advanced technologies integrated into the company’s smart weapons storage systems and their role in enhancing security levels, electronic control, and the management of weapons and ammunition in line with the highest modern security standards. These solutions contribute to strengthening the operational readiness of security and military institutions.

The Bahraini Minister of Interior also explored some of the key innovations and security solutions showcased by Tasleeh at the exhibition, particularly the smart systems powered by advanced digital technologies for monitoring, storage management, and tracking operations, aligned with the growing digital transformation requirements within the security sector.

ISNR Abu Dhabi 2026 is considered one of the leading specialized events in the fields of national security, cybersecurity, policing technologies, and law enforcement. The exhibition brings together a wide range of international and regional companies specializing in security and defense solutions.