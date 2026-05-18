Dubai, UAE — Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the appointment of Archer Fu as Senior Vice President (SVP) East, effective May 2026.

In his new role, Archer will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s growth strategy across the Eastern region, covering Oceania, North Asia and South East Asia, effective 18 May 2026, and reporting directly to the Group CEO.

Archer joins Aramex with over two decades of international leadership experience in the supply chain, logistics, and forwarding sectors. Over this time, he has demonstrated his ability to accelerate multinational business growth, drive strategic customer development, and lead complex multi-country organizations across diverse markets.

Commenting on his appointment, Archer Fu said, “I am honored to join Aramex at such a pivotal time in its journey. It is a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to leveraging my global experience to accelerate growth, enhance customer-centric innovation, and strengthen our commercial and strategic capabilities. I am excited to collaborate with our teams across markets to build on Aramex’s strong foundation and drive sustainable long-term impact.”

Over the two decades, Archer has developed a strong global perspective, having held senior leadership roles spanning consulting, supply chain strategy, and commercial transformation. He has successfully executed regional business development strategies, pioneered sector-focused initiatives in emerging and high-growth industries, and guided high-performing teams toward consistent financial and operational excellence.

A people-oriented and authentic leader, Archer is recognized for his analytical rigor, entrepreneurial mindset, and ability to inspire collaboration across functions and regions. His leadership approach is grounded in customer‑centricity, digital enablement, and continuous improvement.

Archer’s appointment highlights Aramex’s commitment to building a strong, future-ready leadership bench capable of navigating evolving industry dynamics while supporting the company’s growth trajectory across key regional markets.

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com