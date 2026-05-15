Dubai, UAE, TIME has named Muna Easa Al Gurg, Founder of Meem Foundation, to the 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list, recognising her efforts to support gender equity and expand opportunities for women and girls across the Middle East and North Africa.

Established in 2024, Meem Foundation takes a holistic approach to supporting women and girls with the tools, skills and opportunities to transform their lives. Its work spans education, economic empowerment and access to healthcare, with a focus on underserved communities, refugees and displaced populations.

As a grant-maker and impact investor, the Meem Foundation works with a wide range of partners and organisations, including Al Jalila Foundation, Every Pregnancy, NYU AD Clinical AI Lab, Anara Impact Capital and more.

In 2025, Muna Al Gurg signed the Giving Pledge, a public commitment to dedicate a majority of her wealth to giving back.

This is the second year for the TIME100 Philanthropy list recognising influential figures shaping the future of giving. See the full TIME100 Philanthropy 2026 list here: Link

To learn more about the Meem Foundation, please visit: www.meemfoundation.org

ABOUT MEEM FOUNDATION

Meem Foundation envisions a world where all women and girls can achieve their ambitions. The Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gender gap in the Middle East and North Africa by creating more economic opportunity and greater access to healthcare for women and girls. What’s unique is their use of data-driven decision making and an emphasis on measuring and sharing outcomes. Rather than traditional charity, the Foundation is focused on strategic philanthropy to enable sustainability and accountability.

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Media contact:

Noura Alharmoodi, Brunswick Group

meemfoundation@brunswickgroup.com