Dubai, UAE, du Pay, the advanced digital financial services arm of du, today announced the appointment of Roberto Mancone as Chief Executive Officer. Mancone brings over 25 years of global fintech and digital banking leadership experience across the USA, Europe, UK, and the GCC to drive the company's ambitious expansion plans and strategic growth initiatives.

The appointment comes at a key moment for du Pay as the company transitions from its scale-up phase into it’s next stage of growth. Under the regulatory framework of the UAE Central Bank, du Pay currently offers a broad suite of services including cash-in/out, peer-to-peer transfers, merchant payments, remittances, IBAN accounts, and debit cards, with plans to expand into lending, insurance, and investment solutions through both in-house development and strategic partnerships.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay, said: "We are excited to welcome Roberto Mancone to the du Pay team as we enter the next chapter of our fintech journey. His expertise positions him to strengthen our partnerships across the ecosystem while advancing our mission to transform digital payments in the UAE market. Roberto's extensive experience will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and contribute to the rapidly evolving fintech landscape."

Mancone’s mandate encompasses overall strategic direction, commercial growth, regulatory compliance, and operational leadership as the company pursues its vision of becoming a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem. His extensive background makes him uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. Most recently serving as CEO of BEYON Money in Bahrain and the UAE, he successfully launched and scaled a national digital finance platform backed by a Sovereign Fund.

Mancone is set to lead du Pay as it establishes itself as a key enabler of the UAE’s cashless and financial inclusion agenda, surpassing on its second anniversary 1.4 million unique downloads and processing over AED 4 billion in transactions. The platform provides zero‑balance digital wallets with free IBANs, multilingual access, international remittances to more than 200 countries, bill payments, mobile top‑ups, peer‑to‑peer transfers, and prepaid card services, removing traditional banking barriers for underserved residents. In 2025, du Pay further strengthened its impact with the launch of ‘Salary in the Digital Wallet’, enabling direct digital salary disbursement for workers without the need for a bank account. Its innovation and scale have been recognised with major industry accolades, including E‑Payment Solution of the Year at the Entrepreneur Leaders in E‑Business Awards 2025 and Visa’s Partnership Excellence Award.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed as EITC Financial Services LLC by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.