SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with a direct presence in Bahrain, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, announced today the appointment of Yousif Bucheeri as Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Sell Side business, effective 13 May 2026.

This appointment reflects SICO’s continued focus on strengthening its business and underscores the important role of national talent in driving the Group’s growth. In his new role, Mr. Bucheeri will oversee several of SICO’s key business lines, including Investment Banking, Real Estate and Alternative Investments Advisory, Research, and Brokerage across regional and global markets.

Mr. Bucheeri brings over 15 years of experience across alternative investments and financial services in the GCC. Prior to joining SICO, he held senior leadership roles across the financial services and real estate sectors, where he led a number of strategic initiatives spanning investment management, transaction execution, and business growth. He holds a BSc in Accounting and Finance from the University of Leeds and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Commenting on the appointment, Najla Al-Shirawi, Group Chief Executive Officer of SICO, said: “This appointment comes as part of strengthening the Group’s leadership team, and Yousif’s addition represents an important step in further diversifying the services we offer our clients. His extensive regional experience across real estate, alternative investments, and financial services reflects the strategic importance of SICO’s investment banking and advisory business, and aligns closely with the Group’s long-term strategic ambitions.”

Yousif Bucheeri added: “I am honored to join SICO at such an important stage in its growth journey. SICO has established a strong reputation and a leading position within the regional financial sector, and I look forward to working closely with the team to build on the Group’s achievements, further strengthen its business, and continue delivering long-term value to clients across markets and sectors.”

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 8.3 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking license from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since its inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com