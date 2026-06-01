Katch has also recently expanded its content creation team with fully in-house videography, photography, editing, creative direction, short-form social content, and broader creative execution abilities

To complete the latest evolution of the agency, Katch has just revamped its website to reflect a refreshed positioning and evolved creative direction

Dubai, UAE: Katch International, the integrated PR, social, branding, and experiential communications agency with offices across Dubai, Riyadh, and London, has recently announced a significant step forward in its evolution. The agency has just made the appointment of two senior hires, Zeinoun Aridi and Evelyn Marie Moussallem, alongside introducing enhanced service capabilities designed to meet the growing demand for integrated, always-on brand storytelling.

As the communications landscape continues to shift rapidly across the region, Katch has spent the past period strengthening its internal structure, refining its offering, and investing in senior talent and creative capability. This next phase is a deliberate move towards deeper integration across PR, social media, and content production, ensuring brands benefit from a more connected and culturally relevant approach to communication.

Strengthening its PR leadership, Zeinoun Aridi has joined the Katch family as an Associate Account Director. With over 12 years of experience across the GCC, Zeinoun boasts extensive expertise in media relations, strategic communications, and high-profile campaign delivery across hospitality, lifestyle, entertainment, and destination development. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading global and regional brands, including British Airways, BMW, Rolls-Royce, NBA, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott International, Disney, Dubai Opera, and Red Sea Global Hospitality, where he played a key role in major destination launches, including Desert Rock, Shebara, Thuwal, and Equinox Amaala. At Katch, he will support the continued growth of the PR division, strengthening senior counsel and driving strategic communications across key client accounts.

Alongside this, Katch has appointed Evelyne Marie Moussallem as Head of Social, marking a significant expansion of the agency’s social media and digital storytelling capability. Holding over 10 years of experience in the UAE market, Eve has a unique global perspective shaped by her international background and a strong commercial mindset rooted in finance. She will lead social and paid media strategy across the agency, working closely with clients and internal teams to develop culturally relevant, performance-driven campaigns. Her portfolio to date includes work with Costa Coffee, MMI Dubai, Cove Beach, El Chiringuito Dubai, Intersec, and Hilton, among others, with a focus on creating content that resonates in real time and delivers measurable impact.

Commenting on the appointments, Dhara Bhatia, Group PR Director at Katch International, said, “At Katch, we are always seeking to innovate, and these appointments are a clear investment in the future direction that communications is taking across the region. We are building a leadership team that understands where the industry is today and where it is heading. Zeinoun and Eve each have a depth of experience and a different perspective that will strengthen how we deliver integrated, insight-led work for our clients. This is about elevating what we already do well, while continuing to push the boundaries of what modern PR and social storytelling can achieve.”

Alongside the new hires, Katch has expanded its creative infrastructure with the launch of a fully in-house content creation team. The division now offers videography, photography, editing, and short-form social production under one integrated function, enabling the agency to deliver faster, more cohesive and more culturally responsive content for clients across all platforms.

Fadi Tayyem, Partner and Creative Director at Katch International, commented, “Content today sits at the centre of how brands are experienced. By bringing these services in-house, it allows us to move with more agility, more creative freedom, and a stronger sense of narrative consistency across every channel. Now that production and storytelling are closer together, we can create work that feels immediate, relevant, and rooted in culture, while still maintaining a clear strategic purpose.”

Further reinforcing its evolution, Katch has also unveiled a newly redesigned website to showcase its refreshed positioning, visual identity, and expanded service offering. The updated platform has been developed to better showcase the agency’s integrated capabilities across PR, social, content, and experiential communications, while providing a clearer expression of its creative direction and regional growth.

Together, these developments signal a defining moment in Katch International’s continued evolution. As the agency enters its next chapter, its focus remains firmly on building integrated, culturally fluent communications that connect brands with audiences in more meaningful and impactful ways.

About Katch International:

Katch International is an integrated communications agency founded in 2010, with offices in Dubai, Riyadh, and London. Operating at the intersection of culture, luxury, and consumer behaviour, the agency delivers fully integrated Public Relations, Social Media, Influencer Marketing, Content Creation, Branding, and Global Communications strategies across the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.

With over 15 years of regional expertise and a team of more than 50 communications professionals, Katch partners with leading brands across the hospitality, fashion, lifestyle, corporate, real estate, and large-scale entertainment sectors. The agency is known for building culturally intelligent, results-driven campaigns that seamlessly connect earned, owned, and digital platforms into one cohesive brand narrative.

From landmark openings and global entertainment moments to high-impact brand launches and destination storytelling, Katch continues to shape the future and push the boundaries of integrated communications internationally.

Website: www.katchinternational.com / www.katch-riyadh.com

LinkedIn: Katch International

Instagram: @katch_int and @wearekatch

Email: info@katchthis.com