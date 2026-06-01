London: TMF Group, a leading global provider of compliance and administrative services, has today announced the appointment of Christoph Hobo as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Christoph will succeed TMF Group’s outgoing CFO, Patrick de Graaf, as of 1 July 2026, who will retire from TMF Group after serving as CFO since 2019.

Christoph is an experienced international CFO and operating executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience across private equity-backed and listed businesses. He brings with him a strong track record in finance transformation, M&A, post-merger integration and operational scaling, having held senior leadership roles at think-cell, Marelli and JOST Werke AG.

Patrick de Graaf, outgoing Chief Financial Officer at TMF Group, said:

“These seven years as the Chief Financial Officer at TMF Group have been an absolute privilege for me. It has been immensely gratifying to serve TMF Group and its people during this time. I would like to thank the entire team at TMF Group who work hard and are committed to giving the best of themselves for the firm every day.”

Mark Weil, CEO at TMF Group, commented:

“I would like to give Christoph a warm welcome to TMF Group. He brings deep experience as a CFO in international, high-performance businesses and a strong track record of combining financial discipline with operational execution. Christoph has led complex transformations, large-scale integrations and growth initiatives, and he will be a strong partner to the business as we continue to build on our momentum.

I would also like to thank Patrick for his service over these last several years of working together. During his tenure as CFO, TMF Group has doubled in size and self-financed around 40 acquisitions. I am hugely grateful to him and his team for everything they have achieved. I am pleased that he will remain an investor and supporter of TMF Group going forward.”

Christoph Hobo, incoming Chief Financial Officer at TMF Group, added:

“I am delighted to be joining TMF Group at such an exciting point in its development. TMF Group has built a distinctive global platform and an important role in helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. I look forward to working with Mark and the wider team to support the next phase of growth and value creation through financial discipline, operational excellence and continued investment in the capabilities that matter most to our clients.”

About TMF Group

TMF Group is a leading provider of critical administrative services, helping clients invest and operate safely around the world. Our 13,000 experts and 125 offices in 87 jurisdictions worldwide serve corporates, financial institutions, asset managers, private clients and family offices, providing the combination of accounting, tax, payroll, fund administration, compliance and entity management services essential to global business success. We work with the majority of the Fortune Global 500 and FTSE 100, covering sectors as diverse as capital markets, private equity, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy and technology. TMF Group – we make a complex world simple. www.tmf-group.com

Media Contacts

Marina Llibre Martin, Global PR Manager

marina.llibremartin@tmf-group.com

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