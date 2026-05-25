Dubai, UAE, Gensler, the world’s most impactful architecture, design, and planning firm, has appointed Dima Rachid as Landscape Urbanism Design Lead within its growing Cities studio in the Middle East, reinforcing the firm’s long-term commitment to shaping people-centered urban experiences across the public and private sectors. Based in Dubai, Rachid will play a central role in advancing the studio’s work across climate-responsive, resilient urban environments.

Rachid joins Gensler as an accomplished urban designer and landscape strategist with a holistic approach to city-making. In her new role, Rachid will work closely with multidisciplinary teams to deliver innovative, integrative, context-driven solutions that prioritise sustainability, liveability, and long-term resilience under the direction of Steven Velegrinis, Design Director, Gensler Middle East and Head of Cities Practice APME.

The appointment comes amid continued growth for Gensler’s Middle East Cities studio, which is delivering projects across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and international markets, with projects including Rawasi Muscat, a vibrant hospitality driven destination that is the first Mountain Wellness Integrated Tourism Complex in Oman; a tourism masterplan in Vang Vieng, Laos; master planning packages on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast; and infrastructure and resilience-focused work across Africa, including projects in Kenya and the Lagos Coastal masterplan in Nigeria.

Steven Velegrinis remarked: “Dima brings a thoughtful and progressive approach to urban design, grounded in ecological intelligence and systems thinking. As our Cities practice continues to grow, her leadership strengthens our ability to deliver impactful solutions at scale. She understands how to turn complexity into clarity and create places that are both resilient and meaningful for the communities they serve.”

Rachid’s portfolio includes major public realm and regeneration projects such as the Ministry of Culture JAX in Diriyah, the Horsh Beirut Regeneration Plan, the JAX Public Realm Regeneration Plan, and a sustainable greywater treatment pilot within one of Saudi Arabia’s giga projects. She also brings strong academic and thought leadership credentials, having held teaching positions in Los Angeles, Beirut, and Dubai, and regularly contributing to regional conversations on urban design, sustainability, and the future of cities.

Tariq Shaikh, Co-Managing Director and Principal, Gensler Middle East, said: “Rachid’s appointment reflects Gensler Middle East’s continued investment in urban design and planning capabilities. Our Cities studio is playing a critical role in delivering holistic, future-focused solutions that support national visions and global sustainability goals - elevating tourism, business, and everyday life.”

Todd Pilgreen, Co-Managing Director and Principal, Gensler Middle East added: “The projects ahead of us are complex and require broad systems thinking. Rachid’s leadership and multidisciplinary experience will strengthen our ability to support clients in delivering high-impact, large-scale, community-centric projects, helping position Gensler as a trusted partner shaping The Middle East’s next chapter of growth.”

Commenting on her appointment, Rachid said: “The growing complexity of today’s urban challenges requires an interdisciplinary approach that Gensler is well-equipped to deliver through its global reach and regional expertise. I look forward to working with our teams and clients to create contextual places and spaces that are rooted in local culture and act as a catalyst for socially sustainable urban transformation - redefining how we design and experience these environments, both on a micro and macro scale.”

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About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings — we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design. www.gensler.com.