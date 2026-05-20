ABU DHABI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Neurovia AI, an AI data processing and infrastructure provider and prospective subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), announced today that its newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, Mansoor Ali Khan, participated in an industry media interview during the 9th International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR2026). During the interview, Mr. Khan detailed the company's recently launched NeuroStream™ technology platform and discussed the strategic implications of the company's participation in the event.

Mr. Khan noted that ISNR2026 serves as a practical platform for dialogue with global government entities, security agencies, and industry partners. He stated that as artificial intelligence reshapes national security and sustainable smart city models, Neurovia AI's objective is to utilize its data compression technology to address the escalating infrastructure demands, specifically concerning storage, transmission, and processing, driven by AI expansion. The company aims to collaborate on the development of future intelligent national security systems by mitigating data infrastructure constraints.

In detailing the NeuroStream™ platform, Mr. Khan outlined its technical architecture designed for the machine economy. The platform utilizes a bitmap vectorization algorithm and is engineered for applications requiring strict data accuracy, such as national security, smart cities, and unmanned systems. Its primary function is to provide visual data infrastructure that supports massive unstructured data while maintaining high fidelity and reducing bandwidth and power consumption.

To illustrate the platform's commercial efficacy, Mr. Khan provided a specific test case. According to the test results, processing a 12.15GB 4K 60-frame original video through NeuroStream™ reduced the file size to 421MB, representing a storage space reduction of approximately 96.37%. The platform achieves visual losslessness by retaining core visual metrics, including resolution, frame rate, and color. This ensures the compressed data remains a complete source for subsequent machine vision and AI computing, facilitating the transition of visual data architecture from human viewing to machine understanding.

Mr. Khan further summarized the core technical advantages of NeuroStream™ for governmental and commercial deployments. The platform offers native format compatibility and zero usage cost, as processed images and videos retain their original formats and can be accessed directly by systems without specific decompression software, thereby reducing integration friction. Additionally, the system intelligently optimizes data quality by improving the signal-to-noise ratio during processing, which assists AI algorithm efficiency and maintains high recognition accuracy on compressed data. The platform's optimized, lightweight architecture is adapted for low-computing edge deployment, making it suitable for resource-constrained edge sensors, drones, and mobile terminal nodes. Finally, the product supports edge operation and data security compliance. It can function independently in environments disconnected from the internet, establishing a data security and privacy defense that meets the strict compliance requirements of sensitive sectors such as aerospace, medical imaging, energy, and public security.

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), provides AI data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream™ platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

Media Contacts

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications

Email: info@neuroviaai.ae

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: pr@roboai.io

Website: www.roboai.io